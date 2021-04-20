MLB COO Says League is Trying to Figure Out Direct-To-Consumer Streaming Option for Local RSNs

Many MLB fans are frustrated with the lack of options to stream local MLB games on channels from Sinclair-owned Bally Sports, YES Network, AT&T SportsNet, MASN, Spectrum SportsNet, and others. But in an interview during the Stream TV Sports Summit, MLB’s COO Chris Marinak said, the league is trying to “work with those RSNs to figure out what type of structure would make sense for an over-the-top product that may not require authentication.”

Sinclair’s Bally Sports had planned to launch a new app ahead the MLB season, which can be authenticated with your cable or streaming credentials, but that has currently been delayed.

During their Q4 2020 Investor Call, Sinclair Broadcasting Group CEO, Chris Ripley revealed that the direct-to-consumer version of that app won’t be available until 2022.

But, for those that feared that it wouldn’t include live games, during February’s Deutsche Bank Media, Internet and Telecom Conference, Ripley said “I can’t imagine us launching next year without some amount of live games. And so, that is definitely part of the plan.”

Ripley said Sinclair already has “quite extensive rights to include games in a direct-to-consumer package.” He says they’re still working out the details on pricing, features, and which games with the leagues. He said with new deals it’s “absolutely mandatory that direct-to-consumer rights” be included and that when they bought the RSNs they already had “significant…direct-to-consumer rights.”

Since August 2019, Sling TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV dropped most RSNs from services. AT&T TV is the only Live TV Streaming Service that offers Bally Sports RSNs and YES Network.

Outside of NBC Sports RSNs and SportsNet NY, which are available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV – most RSNs are difficult to get. Marquee Sports Network, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest are available on fuboTV and AT&T TV, while the remaining like Bally Sports, YES Network, ROOT Sports Northwest, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, MASN, and Spectrum SportsNet LA are only available on AT&T TV.

Yesterday, MLB announced that their out-of-market package MLB.TV saw record viewership through the first few weeks of the season. It would not be surprising if some of that is from local fans who are using a VPN instead of a Live TV Streaming Service.

What Streaming Services Offer Bally Sports RSN and other Regional Sports Networks?