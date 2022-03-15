MLB.TV Announces New Features, Price Hike for 2022 Season, But Can Save $10 For Limited Time

Now that the Major League Baseball season is finally back on schedule, the league’s streaming site has announced its prices for the 2022 MLB Season. For their package that allows fans to stream all out-of-market games, the service will run $139.99 and for a team-specific, out-of-market package, it will be $119.99.

However, for a limited time, customers can get $10 off either package, bringing the totals down to last season’s prices of $129.99 and $109.99.

Following the multi-month lockout which saw the beginning of the season pushed back, there will be a bit of a new landscape for cord-cutters when it comes to watching the nation’s pastime this year.

Both Peacock and Apple TV+ will begin broadcasting games this season and ESPN will be the exclusive home of the Wild Card rounds of the postseason. However, all of the games broadcast on Peacock and Apple TV+ will be excluded from the MLB.TV packages, as they will be considered blacked out as national broadcasts, much like the games that already air on traditional linear and cable partners like ESPN, Fox, TBS, and the MLB Network.

However, all Spring Training games will be available on MLB.TV without blackout restrictions.

In addition to the changes coming at other streamers this season, MLB.TV has added some features as well for 2022. Perhaps most importantly for out-of-market fans wanting to keep up with their favorite team, they will be able to watch pre and postgame coverage for a select number of clubs.

Those broadcasts will be available for the following teams beginning on Opening Day April 7, but MLB.TV is hoping to continue to add more throughout the season:

Arizona Diamondbacks

Atlanta Braves

Boston Red Sox

Chicago Cubs

Cincinnati Reds

Cleveland Guardians

Detroit Tigers

Los Angeles Angels

San Diego Padres

Seattle Mariners

St. Louis Cardinals

Tampa Bay Rays

Toronto Blue Jays

Also, the streamer will be expanding its nightly whip-around show “MLB Big Inning” from weeknights only to seven days per week. Fans will be able to stay up-to-date with all of the biggest highlights, storylines, and stats from around the league in one place, much like “NFL RedZone.” “Big Inning” will also be available on Apple TV+ as part of their package.

The service will also be updating its streaming apps throughout the season with a new set of playback controls, including inning milestones, in-game details, and a personalized scoreboard. There will also be an expanded content library available for viewers, included will be MLB.TV originals like “Vendors” and “Out Of The Park Films,” as well as returning shows like “MLB Carded” and “Baseball Zen,” as well as a range of on-demand highlights and content.

As it has in the past, T-Mobile will continue to include MLB.TV as part of its service for free. MLB and cell phone provider reached a four-year extension for the special offer in 2019.

Additionally, fans in Canada will be blacked out from watching Blue Jays’ games on MLB.TV, after changes were made in 2020. Instead, live Toronto games will be available to stream on Sportsnet NOW.

MLB.TV can be streamed on nearly all major streaming devices including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, and Android.