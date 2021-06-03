MLB.TV Cuts Price for Rest of 2021 Season

With four months left in the regular season, Major League Baseball is discounting the cost of MLB.TV.

Basic “All Teams” subscription price started at $129.99 at the onset of the season, but baseball fans can now watch every remaining 2021 out-of-market regular season game on devices like Roku, Amazon Fire TV, computers, smart phones, and more for $105.99.

For those interested in MLB TV’s “Single Team” option, you can now get in on the action for $89.99, down $20 from its previous price of $109.99.

It’s a bit of an about-face for the platform, as the prices for the 2021 season saw a 20% price hike compared to those from last year, although 2020’s rates may have had a lot to do with the shortened season.

MLB.TV is the official streaming service of Major League Baseball. The app allows fans to watch up to four games simultaneously on the same screen through their Multi-view feature.

One major caveat about the service: Your local games may be blacked out through MLB.TV, so you may still need to watch through your local provider.

If you’d like to go beyond the games, MLB.TV provides features, documentaries, and classic games.

MLB.TV recently launched “MLB Big Inning,”a streaming-only studio show that will bring viewers all the MLB action as its happening.

“Available exclusively to MLB.TV subscribers, Big Inning features live look-ins and real-time highlights from all 30 teams,” MLB said, “taking fans into local broadcasts so you can check in on the game’s brightest stars at the moments that matter most.” The channel will air on weekday evenings at 9:30 p.m. EST.