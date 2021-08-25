MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Houston Astros Live Online Without Cable on August 25, 2021: Streaming
On Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on YouTube, as this week’s “MLB Game of the Week.”
Houston Astros vs. Kansas City Royals
- When: Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT
- TV: YouTube
- Stream: Watch on MLB Game of the Week on YouTube
PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Mike Minor (8-11, 5.34 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 139 strikeouts) Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (10-4, 3.21 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 144 strikeouts)
LINE: Astros -235, Royals +193; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Houston and Kansas City will meet on Wednesday.
The Astros are 40-25 on their home turf. Houston has a collective batting average of .267 this season, led by Yuli Gurriel with an average of .317.
The Royals are 24-38 on the road. Kansas City has slugged .389 this season. Salvador Perez leads the team with a .520 slugging percentage, including 52 extra-base hits and 33 home runs.
The Astros won the last meeting 4-0. Luis Garcia earned his 10th victory and Carlos Correa went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI for Houston. Brady Singer took his ninth loss for Kansas City.
