MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Houston Astros Live Online Without Cable on August 25, 2021: Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on YouTube, as this week’s “MLB Game of the Week.”

Houston Astros vs. Kansas City Royals

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Mike Minor (8-11, 5.34 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 139 strikeouts) Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (10-4, 3.21 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 144 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros -235, Royals +193; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston and Kansas City will meet on Wednesday.

The Astros are 40-25 on their home turf. Houston has a collective batting average of .267 this season, led by Yuli Gurriel with an average of .317.

The Royals are 24-38 on the road. Kansas City has slugged .389 this season. Salvador Perez leads the team with a .520 slugging percentage, including 52 extra-base hits and 33 home runs.

The Astros won the last meeting 4-0. Luis Garcia earned his 10th victory and Carlos Correa went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI for Houston. Brady Singer took his ninth loss for Kansas City.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Kansas City≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Kansas City≥ $84.99------
AT&T SportsNet Southwest≥ $84.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

