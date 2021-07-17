MLB.TV is Free to Stream This Weekend on YouTube TV, Prime Video Channels, & MLB App (No Credit Card Required)

To get you ready for the second half of the MLB Season, through Sunday, July 18th, MLB.TV is free to stream. While you can stream it for free on MLB.TV website and MLB App, it is also available other places where you can subscribe including YouTube TV and Amazon Prime Video Channels.

While you can normally get a free trial of MLB.TV, this doesn’t require you to sign-up or add a credit card — you can just stream.

MLB.TV includes out-of-market access to almost every game (excluding ESPN, FOX, and MLB Network telecasts). This is ideal for fans who live away from your favorite team or want to catch teams or players out of your local area. You’ll also be able to watch every Spring Training game without local blackouts.

For YouTube TV users, MLB.TV telecasts will be available in the YouTube TV grid guide, but if you use a “Custom Guide”, you must make sure to go to “Settings” —> “Live Guide” to add them.

MLB.TV hasn’t been offered by any other Live TV Streaming Service, but it has been available through Amazon Prime Video Channels for the last few seasons.