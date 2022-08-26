 Skip to Content
MLB.TV Making All Friday Games Free in Honor of 20th Anniversary

Matt Tamanini

Sports streaming has come a long way in the past 20 years, but at the forefront of nearly every major technical innovation has been MLB.TV. To celebrate their 20 years on the digital air, the baseball streamer is making every game on its Friday, Aug. 26 slate available for free.

Today, the service is offering fans the ability to stream all out-of-market games for free, and what’s great about it is that it isn’t a free trial, just a free day of streaming. So, all you need is an MLB.com account; no credit card required. One caveat is that the offer does not include the national games that are airing on Apple TV+ this evening.

While many might question the health of the game, MLB has been doing everything in its power to get its digital product out there as much as possible. As linear sports channels continue to suffer from cord-cutting and subscribers move towards digital services, MLB is doing its part to reach those viewers in any way possible.

MLB offered the service's spring training games for free following the lockout and gave another year of MLB.TV to T-Mobile customers. MLB is also streaming more games than ever, thanks to recent deals with Apple TV+ and YouTube. In May, MLB.TV made an entire weekend of games free in honor of Mother’s Day as well.

It’s clear that MLB isn’t content with being the “old person’s game” any longer and is doing its part to entice younger viewers to watch its product — even if it means giving away some games for free.

7-Day Trial
via amazon.com

MLB.TV

MLB.TV is the official streaming service of Major League Baseball. You can see every out-of-market game live or on demand, and choose home or away TV and radio feeds. The app allows fans to watch up to four games simultaneously on the same screen through their Multi-view feature.

Users can choose to follow the entire league for “All Teams” ($129.99) plan, which is also available for $24.99 a month, or you can stream one team’s out-of-market games for “Single Team” ($109.99).

One major caveat about the service: Your local games may be blacked out through MLB.TV, so you may still need to watch through your local provider.

If you’d like to go beyond the games, MLB.TV provides features, documentaries, and classic games.

7-Day Trial
$109.99+ / month
via amazon.com
