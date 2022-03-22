MLB.TV Offering Free Trial for Spring Training

If you’re hankering for some baseball, MLB.TV’s got you covered for spring training.

To watch free baseball, all you need to do is log in to your MLB.com account (no credit card required) and you’ll be able to watch any game with an MLB.TV feed free of charge until March 24. It’s that simple.

After March 24, though, you’re on your own. Luckily, MLB.TV is offering a discounted rate for a limited time. There is also a 30% discount for Students and Military Members. You can also subscribe on Amazon Prime Video Channels and on all major devices like Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, PS4, Xbox, iOS, Android, and on the web.

How to Get MLB.TV For Free From T-Mobile

That’s right — T-Mobile customers will get MLB.TV for free for a seventh straight year,according to the T-Mobile Tuesday app. The deal is expected to be available between now and March 29, the last Tuesday before the baseball season begins.

Also, MLB.TV is bringing some new features into 2022. Select teams will broadcast their pre and postgame coverage, including:

Arizona Diamondbacks

Atlanta Braves

Boston Red Sox

Chicago Cubs

Cincinnati Reds

Cleveland Guardians

Detroit Tigers

Los Angeles Angels

San Diego Padres

Seattle Mariners

St. Louis Cardinals

Tampa Bay Rays

Toronto Blue Jays

Also, the streamer will be expanding its nightly whip-around show “MLB Big Inning” from weeknights to seven days per week. The service will also be updating its streaming apps throughout the season with a new set of playback controls, including inning milestones, in-game details, and a personalized scoreboard.

There will also be an expanded content library available for viewers, included will be MLB.TV originals like “Vendors” and “Out Of The Park Films,” as well as returning shows like “MLB Carded” and “Baseball Zen,” as well as a range of on-demand highlights and content.

We also have a full guide on how to stream spring training games after the free trial from MLB.TV ends, which you can find here.