‘Archibald’ Moves to Peacock, As Netflix Slates ‘Witcher’ Prequel ‘Blood Origin’ For 2022

Cartoon chicken Archibald is moving from Netflix to Peacock for “Archibald’s Next Big Thing Is Here.” Netflix ran two seasons of “Archibald’s Next Big Thing,” which will continue streaming on the platform. The new six-episode show, considered a separate series by Tony Hale (“Veep”), is about a chicken who “yes-and’s” his way through life.

Launching Feb. 18, it’s based on the book Hale co-wrote with Tony Biaggne, Victor Huckabee and Misty Manley. The show is produced by DreamWorks Animation.

Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:

“The Witcher” prequel series “Blood Origin” has cast Jodie Turner-Smith as its lead. Netflix is giving the prequel a six-part limited-series order. “Set in an elves world 1,200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time – the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal ‘conjunction of the spheres,’ when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one,” per the streamer. “Blood Origin” is expected in mid-2022.

Israeli-produced espionage thriller “Tehran,” has been renewed for a second season on Apple TV+. The tense geopolitical thriller is about a Mossad agent on an undercover assignment in the Iranian capital. It’s created by “Fauda” writer Moshe Zonder and “Magpie” writer Omri Shenhar.

Michelle Pfeiffer will portray Betty Ford in Showtime’s anthology series “The First Lady,” with Susanne Bier directing the first season. The first season will center on three former occupants of the White House: Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt. Pfeiffer will play Ford, first lady from 1974 to 1977, while Viola Davis is slated to portray Michelle Obama.

“In With The Devil” is expected from Apple TV+. The six-episode series tells the tale of a prisoner sentenced to life — but offered his freedom if he can get a serial killer, a fellow inmate, to confess to all his crimes. The drama notes how far people will go to seek redemption. Based on a real-life story, it stars Taron Egerton and Paul Walter Hauser.

Craig Mazin extends his HBO-HBO Max deal for another three years. Mazin created “Chernobyl,” which won 10 Emmys for HBO. He is also set to write and produce “The Last of Us,” an adaption of the video game.

AMC Theaters has avoided bankruptcy by raising $917M to solidify its liquidity and financial position. AMC Entertainment, the world’s largest movie-theater chain, has struggled since the COVID-19 pandemic has closed theaters both here and abroad. Management cited a broad-based vaccination program as key to re-opening theaters and making the public comfortable with movie-going again.

