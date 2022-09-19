‘Monday Night Football’ is Hosting an Overlapping, Week 2 Doubleheader — Here’s What You Need to Know to Watch

ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” will air not one, but two games on Sept. 19. While this isn’t the first time that the worldwide leader in sports has offered a doubleheader, this one is a bit more complicated than normal. First, starting at 7 p.m. ET, the Tennessee Titans will face off against the Buffalo Bills in a matchup of two AFC powerhouses.

Then, at 8:30 p.m. ET, the Minnesota Vikings will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles. The Bills vs. the Titans will air on ESPN with a simulcast on ESPN2, while the Vikings vs. the Eagles airs on ABC with a simulcast on ESPN+. Once the game kicks off in Philadelphia at 8:30 p.m., both broadcasts will show off the overlapping action through regular double-box views and break-ins.

The Titans and the Bills will broadcast from Highmark Stadium in Buffalo with Steve Levy, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick, and Laura Rutledge on the call. Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters will provide the call for Vikings vs. the Eagles. During halftime of both games, Suzy Kolber, Booger McFarland, and Adam Schefter will be on the panel to break down all the action. They’ll also feature live look-ins on the other game while the current network’s contest is at halftime.

Following the conclusion of the game between the Titans and Bills, Scott Van Pelt will take over ESPN with his signature “SportsCenter,” where he’ll offer live, extended look-ins of Vikings vs. Eagles, highlights, a full recap Titans vs. Bills with Ryan Clark, and more. Once both games end, SVP will helm his late-night edition of “SportsCenter” with additional postgame coverage.

Still confused? Here’s a complete timeline of events, including networks, where you can watch all the action:

Time Game Network Simulcast Schedule Notes 7:15 p.m. ET Titans vs. Bills ESPN ESPN2 8:30 p.m. ET Vikings vs. Eagles ABC ESPN+ approx. 8:45 p.m. ET Titans vs. Bills ESPN ESPN2 ESPN’s Halftime Show will air highlights and live looks at Vikings and Eagles approx. 10 p.m. ET Vikings vs. Eagles ABC ESPN+ ESPN’s Halftime Show will air highlights and any remaining action from Titans and Bills

Five of the six major live TV streaming services offer ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2 so that you can watch both “Monday Night Football” games using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. We recommend DIRECTV STREAM.

You can also watch the Vikings/Eagles matchup on ESPN+.

Whatever service you choose, know that you’re in for a fantastic night of football.