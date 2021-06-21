More Discovery Content is Moving From Hulu Exclusively to Discovery Plus, Including ‘Chopped’, ‘Property Brothers’, & ‘House Hunters’

Once a media company creates a proprietary streaming platform, it signals the inevitability of content shuffling. Earlier this year, when discovery+ launched, it was missing a number of hit shows like ‘90 Day Fiancé’, ‘Chopped’, and ‘Fixer Upper’ – as a result of a 2018 deal with Hulu.

In the meantime, they launched linear channels of many of those shows, but it didn’t allow you to pick individual episodes to stream. However, in early May, shows started to make their way from Hulu to discovery+, following a new deal that saw Discovery’s linear channels remain on Hulu Live TV.

At the time, we heard that shows from Scripps properties on Hulu, that were acquired by Discovery in 2018, would come to discovery+ later – now it appears that has happened. Hit shows like Chopped, Property Brothers, House Hunters, and House Hunters International have left Hulu for discovery+.

Some seasons of these shows will still be available to those with Hulu Live TV.

Nearly 180 seasons of content are pulling up stakes and headed back home to the platform, signaling another paradigm shift when it comes to the rights to Discovery’s original shows. The list of programs includes favorites that run the gamut of Discovery’s channels from Food Network to HGTV to TLC.

Has your favorite unscripted reality show suddenly disappeared from your preferred streaming platform? Check out the list below to see if it’s come back to roost on discovery+.

The following programs are now available exclusively on discovery+: