Roku

More Free Movies and TV Coming to Roku with Filmzie

Aubrey Meister

More free content is now available to stream on Roku. If you’ve cut the cord and made the switch to streaming, you may be looking for ways to bulk up your streaming library without paying for additional services. Fortunately, there are many free, ad-supported streaming services to check out. Filmzie, a Slovakian-based ad-supported streaming service, has launched its operations on Roku in the United States.

You can now access Filmzie’s free shows and movies by using Roku’s search function. Filmzie doesn’t require a membership, so if you have a Roku streaming device, you can begin streaming now.

Currently, over 1,500 titles are available to stream through Filmzie. The service offers a wide selection of content, from new releases to classics. There are also a good number of indie films to enjoy, giving audiences something different to watch. A few of Filmzie’s popular titles include “Detour,” “Ink,” and “A Bad Idea Gone Wrong.” There are many different genres available to stream, so there is something for everyone.

Matej Boda, CEO of Filmzie, said, “The US viewer is incredibly receptive to finding great films wherever they may be. Through distributing on the Roku platform, we are able to provide a large audience of streamers the ability to discover interesting content and watch for free, from great dramas, documentaries, comedies, art-house, and all the wonderful other genres out there.”

Filmzie has been successful in the U.K. and Europe, and Boda is hopeful that the company’s strategy will produce similar results in the US, too. The company hasn’t revealed its plans for the US beyond the Roku launch, but it may soon be available on additional platforms. Outside of the US, the service can be accessed through various smart TVs, web browsers, and smartphones.

Roku

Roku is a streaming device that can be used to watch Live TV Streaming Services and On Demand Streaming Services.

