More People Watched Roku Originals Content in 2 Weeks Than Entire Time on Quibi

According to new data from Roku, the new “Roku Originals” content acquired from Quibi’s library and released last month on The Roku Channel, has drawn more viewers in two weeks than they did during their entire stretch on the now-defunct Quibi service.

The set of about 30 shows were originally produced and released for the mobile streaming service in 2020. Quibi launched in April 2020 with a big splash but failed to get traction with audiences. The service ended up closing its doors by the fall.

The shows, which featured big-name stars including Jennifer Lopez, Kevin Hart, Kiefer Sutherland, and others, were produced in a shortened 7-to-10 minute format — which according to a Deadline article, were in line with the Quibi name: short for “quick bites.” The format fits well with Roku’s ad breaks, Deadline said.

While Roku did not indicate exactly how many viewings had taken place in terms of the acquired Quibi content, they said a record number of accounts watched during the first two weeks they were available on the Roku platform.

According to Roku, more than one in three users of The Roku Channel streamed a Roku Originals series, with users streaming, on average, more than nine episodes.

Roku has not offered estimates for its investment in original programming in the past, but insiders familiar with the company’s finances say it is approaching $1 billion in spending on content, according to Deadline. That figure includes library acquisitions as well as original content.

While their plans do not point toward moving in the direction of Netflix in terms of spending on original content, Roku is definitely moving well beyond where they have gone in the past.

Die Hart July 20, 2020 Tired of being the comedic sidekick, Kevin Hart gets his wish when a famous director offers him his dream – to be a leading man action star – but there’s a catch: Kevin must first train at the world’s greatest action star school, run by a lunatic.

Roku has already ordered a second season of the Kevin Hart action-comedy series “Die Hart.” In addition to the Quibi content acquisition, Roku has acquired the venerable This Old House home improvement brand and has signed a pay-1 window deal with Saban Films.

The Roku Channel includes nearly 200 live linear channels and a library of more than 40,000 on-demand film and TV titles. The bulk of the content on the Roku Channel is ad-supported and the channel enables viewers to sign-up for premium services.

Viewers do not require a Roku device in order to view The Roku Channel. It is available in the United States, Canada, and the U.K., on Amazon Fire TV, certain Samsung TVs, and through the web, iOS, and Android mobile devices.