Most Expensive ‘Max’ Plan to Feature 1,000+ 4K Titles — See the List

As HBO Max fades in favor of its revamped cousin — Max — subscribers with a little extra cash to spend can get a sharper image. Subscribers to the “ultimate” tier ($19.99/month) will have access to more than 1,000 4K UHD titles.

The 4K library will include “The Last of Us,” “Game of Thrones,” “The House of the Dragon,” the Harry Potter films, “Dune,” The Lord of the Rings trilogy, The Dark Knight trilogy, and more. Strangely, the list includes “Superman,” but not the beloved “Superman II.” You can stream “It: Chapter Two” in 4K, but not the original. Only half of “Barry” is available in 4K. The company reports it plans to add more 4K titles each month.

The ultimate tier also offers four concurrent streams, up to 100 offline downloads and Dolby Atmos and Vision will be available for select content and devices.

If you already subscribe to the ad-free HBO Max, you don’t need to rush to the ultimate tier if you want 4K after the name change. Warner Bros. Discovery says you will retain the benefits of your current tier for at least six months. That means you will have access to some 4K titles, if not all.

Max’s 4K streaming content will be supported on devices including: Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Cube; Android TVs, Apple TV 4K, Google Chromecast Ultra and Chromecast with Google TV, 4K LG Smart TVs, PlayStation 5, Roku Ultra 4800x, Roku 4k TVs, Roku Premiere, and Roku Streaming Stick+, 4K Samsung TVs, Vizio 4K Smart TVs, Comcast’s Xfinity X1 (Xi6), Flex and XClass TV.

4K Titles Available on Max