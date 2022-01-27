MotoAmerica Live+ Streaming Service Now Available For 2022 Auto Parts 4 Less MotoAmerica Championship

The MotoAmerica Live+ streaming service is promoting its early bird special for customers in order to purchase and watch the upcoming 2022 Auto Parts 4 Less MotoAmerica Championship. Until March 1, you can buy a season pass for $89 ($8.18 per round) and get approximately 6 to 8 hours of live coverage per day, as well as video-on-demand, special features, interviews, highlights, discounted MotoAmerica event tickets, and more.

MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey said, “The 2022 MotoAmerica season promises to be the most competitive yet and watching it all on MotoAmerica Live+ is the place to be if you can’t make it to the events in person. Right now, we are offering a special pre-sale price for the service until March 1 and it’s the least expensive way to watch all of our on-track action from all the classes at all 11 events – no matter where in the world you are located.”

In addition to the season package, individual rounds can be purchased for $12.99 each. Following March 1, MotoAmerica Live+ will cost $109.99 for the season package. If you wish to cancel before then, you must do so on February 25, or you will be renewed automatically.

The service is available for iOS and Android apps, Roku streaming media players, Chromecast streaming devices, and Apple TV.

MotoAmerica, the premier motorcycle road racing series in North America, has a streaming service that offers exclusive coverage of all 11 MotoAmerica events live and on-demand, which includes three days of road racing action from Daytona International Speedway and the Daytona 200. The other events will include live and on-demand coverage of the premier MotoAmerica Medallia Superbikes, Mission King of The Baggers, Stock 1000, Supersport, Twins Cup, SportbikeTrackGear.com Junior Cup, and more.

The 10-round 2022 Auto Parts 4 Less MotoAmerica Championship will start at Daytona International Speedway March 10-12, and finishes at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama, September 23-25.

2022 MotoAmerica Championship Schedule