 Skip to Content
The Streamable
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

Movies Anywhere is Giving Away Free Films With Purchase of Select New Movies

Jeff Kotuby

What’s better than movies? Free movies! That’s why Movies Anywhere is giving film lovers who buy a select Universal, Warner Bros., Sony, Disney, or 20th Century Fox movie another one on the house.

To start, link your Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play/YouTube, Microsoft Movies & TV, Xfinity, FandangoNOW, Verizon Fios TV, and DirecTV to Movies Anywhere, then purchase one of the “thousands” of eligible films from MoviesAnywhere.com. Once you do that, you’ll get a code emailed to you that will allow you to pick one bonus movie based on the studio you chose.

Here’s the full list of bonus flicks you’ll be able to pick up.

Movies Anywhere Deal Bonus Movie List

Sony

  • Battle: Los Angeles
  • Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within
  • Pompeii
  • Runaway
  • The Fifth Element

Disney + 20th Century Fox Studios

  • Alien Covenant
  • Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked
  • Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials
  • Oklahoma!
  • Planet of the Apes (2001)
  • Prometheus
  • Rio 2
  • Taken 2
  • The Maze Runner
  • War for the Planet of the Apes

Warner Bros.

  • San Andreas
  • Storks
  • The Fugitive
  • The Wedding Singer
  • We’re the Millers

Universal

  • Happy Gilmore
  • Leap Year
  • Pitch Perfect
  • Pride & Prejudice
  • Tower Heist

You can learn more about this deal, including which films you can purchase to get a free movie, at the Movies Anywhere website.

The Streamable’s Picks

  • The Fifth Element

    May 2, 1997

    In 2257, a taxi driver is unintentionally given the task of saving a young girl who is part of the key that will ensure the survival of humanity.

  • War for the Planet of the Apes

    July 11, 2017

    Caesar and his apes are forced into a deadly conflict with an army of humans led by a ruthless Colonel. After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind. As the journey finally brings them face to face, Caesar and the Colonel are pitted against each other in an epic battle that will determine the fate of both their species and the future of the planet.

  • San Andreas

    May 27, 2015

    In the aftermath of a massive earthquake in California, a rescue-chopper pilot makes a dangerous journey across the state in order to rescue his estranged daughter.

  • Happy Gilmore

    February 16, 1996

    Failed hockey player-turned-golf whiz Happy Gilmore — whose unconventional approach and antics on the grass courts the ire of rival Shooter McGavin — is determined to win a PGA tournament so he can save his granny’s house with the prize money. Meanwhile, an attractive tour publicist tries to soften Happy’s image.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy