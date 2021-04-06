Movies Anywhere is Giving Away Free Films With Purchase of Select New Movies

What’s better than movies? Free movies! That’s why Movies Anywhere is giving film lovers who buy a select Universal, Warner Bros., Sony, Disney, or 20th Century Fox movie another one on the house.

To start, link your Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play/YouTube, Microsoft Movies & TV, Xfinity, FandangoNOW, Verizon Fios TV, and DirecTV to Movies Anywhere, then purchase one of the “thousands” of eligible films from MoviesAnywhere.com. Once you do that, you’ll get a code emailed to you that will allow you to pick one bonus movie based on the studio you chose.

Here’s the full list of bonus flicks you’ll be able to pick up.

Movies Anywhere Deal Bonus Movie List

Sony

Battle: Los Angeles

Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within

Pompeii

Runaway

The Fifth Element

Disney + 20th Century Fox Studios

Alien Covenant

Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials

Oklahoma!

Planet of the Apes (2001)

Prometheus

Rio 2

Taken 2

The Maze Runner

War for the Planet of the Apes

Warner Bros.

San Andreas

Storks

The Fugitive

The Wedding Singer

We’re the Millers

Universal

Happy Gilmore

Leap Year

Pitch Perfect

Pride & Prejudice

Tower Heist

You can learn more about this deal, including which films you can purchase to get a free movie, at the Movies Anywhere website.