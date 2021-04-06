Movies Anywhere is Giving Away Free Films With Purchase of Select New Movies

What’s better than movies? Free movies! That’s why Movies Anywhere is giving film lovers who buy a select Universal, Warner Bros., Sony, Disney, or 20th Century Fox movie another one on the house.
To start, link your Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play/YouTube, Microsoft Movies & TV, Xfinity, FandangoNOW, Verizon Fios TV, and DirecTV to Movies Anywhere, then purchase one of the “thousands” of eligible films from MoviesAnywhere.com. Once you do that, you’ll get a code emailed to you that will allow you to pick one bonus movie based on the studio you chose.
Here’s the full list of bonus flicks you’ll be able to pick up.
Movies Anywhere Deal Bonus Movie List
Sony
- Battle: Los Angeles
- Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within
- Pompeii
- Runaway
- The Fifth Element
Disney + 20th Century Fox Studios
- Alien Covenant
- Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked
- Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials
- Oklahoma!
- Planet of the Apes (2001)
- Prometheus
- Rio 2
- Taken 2
- The Maze Runner
- War for the Planet of the Apes
Warner Bros.
- San Andreas
- Storks
- The Fugitive
- The Wedding Singer
- We’re the Millers
Universal
- Happy Gilmore
- Leap Year
- Pitch Perfect
- Pride & Prejudice
- Tower Heist
You can learn more about this deal, including which films you can purchase to get a free movie, at the Movies Anywhere website.
The Streamable’s Picks
-
The Fifth ElementMay 2, 1997
In 2257, a taxi driver is unintentionally given the task of saving a young girl who is part of the key that will ensure the survival of humanity.
-
War for the Planet of the ApesJuly 11, 2017
Caesar and his apes are forced into a deadly conflict with an army of humans led by a ruthless Colonel. After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind. As the journey finally brings them face to face, Caesar and the Colonel are pitted against each other in an epic battle that will determine the fate of both their species and the future of the planet.
-
San AndreasMay 27, 2015
In the aftermath of a massive earthquake in California, a rescue-chopper pilot makes a dangerous journey across the state in order to rescue his estranged daughter.
-
Happy GilmoreFebruary 16, 1996
Failed hockey player-turned-golf whiz Happy Gilmore — whose unconventional approach and antics on the grass courts the ire of rival Shooter McGavin — is determined to win a PGA tournament so he can save his granny’s house with the prize money. Meanwhile, an attractive tour publicist tries to soften Happy’s image.