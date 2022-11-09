 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
MSG+ MSG

MSG Networks Says Still on Target to Launch Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service Q1 Next Year

Jason Gurwin

Good news for Rangers, Knicks, Devils, and Islanders fans – you will soon have a new option to stream games.

While MSG Networks had originally planned to launch its own streaming service prior to the end of 2022, earlier this year, the company announced that it had pushed the release until early 2023.

During Wednesday’s quarterly earnings call, MSG Networks’ president and CEO Andrea Greenberg confirmed that the network was still on track for the new target. “We are progressing in the design and development of our direct-to-consumer offering, and remain on track to launch in the second half of the current NBA and NHL seasons,” she said.

While MSG Networks hasn’t yet released details of the service, ahead of the 2022-23 NHL and NBA seasons, MSG+, changed its name to MSG Sportsnet (MSGSN), presumedly since the company will use the “Plus” as part of their new direct-to-consumer (DTC) service’s name.

The company has already seen some success on the streaming front. On the call, Greenberg said that MSG Go, the company’s TV Everywhere streaming app for authenticated customers, “had all-time high levels of viewership and engagement.”

For in-market customers, MSG and MSGSN are available to stream on both DIRECTV STREAM, as part of its $89.99 per month CHOICE package and fuboTV, as part of its $69.99 per month Pro Plan.

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial 50% OFF Sign Up
$69.99 $69.99 $69.99 $25 $40 $40 $64.99
MSG ≥ $89.99 - - - - -
MSG Sportsnet ≥ $89.99 - - - - -

While pricing has not been revealed for MSG’s streaming service – there are a few comparable services already on the market. Bally Sports+, which offers in-market access to Bally Sports regional sports networks (RSNs) costs $19.99 per month or $189.99 annually. NESN360, which offers in-market access to the RSN covering the Red Sox and Bruins, costs $29.99 monthly or $329.99 per year.

The one challenge that MSG will face is that unlike NESN and Bally Sports (in some markets), there is no live sports content on the channel for nearly four months over the summer since MSG Network doesn’t have any baseball broadcasting rights. But given that we are just a few months away from the second half of the NBA and NHL seasons, we will soon know the full details of what MSG has planned for streamers.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.