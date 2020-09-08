‘Mulan’ PVOD Release Amps Up Disney Plus Downloads By 68 Percent, But Below Hamilton

Though Disney+’s “Mulan” release came at a hefty $29.99, it seems fans were not repelled as the streaming service’s app saw a boost in downloads. According to Yahoo Finance, analysis firm Sensor Tower revealed that Disney+ app downloads spiked 68 percent from Friday, Sept. 4 through Sunday, Sept. 6, compared to the previous weekend. Sensor Tower also found that consumer spending saw a 193 percent uptick, which is presumably owed to viewers paying for the film.

In comparison, Sensor Tower found that Disney+ app downloads were slightly higher for the first three days of “Hamilton” coming in at 79 percent. However, the slight difference can be attributed to the fact that “Hamilton” was free to stream for all Disney+ subscribers.

News that “Mulan” would be hitting Disney+ without a theatrical bow first came out in August. Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced during the company’s Q3 earnings call that the film wouldn’t be included as part of the regular Disney+ subscription, but would launch as part of Disney+ Premier Access. It was later revealed, however, that once you purchase the film, it gets added to your library and you can rewatch as much as you want.

Just last week, Disney confirmed in their FAQ that Mulan would be released for all Disney+ subscribers on December 4th. Disney stated that Mulan will be available on Premier Access until November 2nd, and then will be unavailable to purchase until it’s released on December 4th. If it follows traditional release, it is likely that it could head to third-party platforms like iTunes and Google Play for sale or rental.