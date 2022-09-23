 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
NFL RedZone

Select Live TV Streaming Services Are Making NFL RedZone Free This Weekend; How You Can Watch It?

David Satin

NFL RedZone is the perfect service for football junkies. For seven-straight hours every Sunday, the channel provides wall-to-wall coverage of red zone action across the league and airs every single touchdown from every single game. Red Zone, which is offered as an add-on on various pay TV and live TV streaming services, is the ideal ad-free way for gamblers, fantasy football players, and lovers of the sport to get the most out of their football Sundays.

For Week 3 of the 2022 season, the NFL is celebrating the popular whip-around channel by offering it free across multiple live TV providers. The Streamable already gave Sling TV customers the heads-up about the deal, but that’s not the only service making RedZone free this weekend. Check below to see if your provider is partnering with the NFL to offer RedZone free this weekend!

Streaming and Live TV Services Offering Free RedZone This Weekend:

These services are available across a multitude of devices, including Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS devices, and more.

How to Get Free Access To RedZone If You’re Not Subscribed to These Services

Sling TV is offering TBD, so you can get either Sling Orange or Blue for just $17.50 for your first month. Hulu Live TV is offering $20 OFF Your First 3 Months, meaning you can get it for just $49.99. YouTube TV is currently offering $10 OFF Your First 3 Months.

What Other Ways Can I Access NFL RedZone?

RedZone is available from the services listed below. Please note, not all of these are offering free access to RedZone this weekend.

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial $20 OFF Free Trial 50% OFF Sign Up
$69.99 $69.99 $69.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
NFL RedZone - ^ $11 ^ $10 - - ^ $11 ^ $11

About NFL RedZone

NFL RedZone is an add-on channel available via several live TV streaming services. Scott Hanson kicks off your Sunday with 7 straight hours of live football, featuring up to 8 games at once within the octobox. NFL RedZone brings you every touchdown from every game, every Sunday afternoon during the regular season and acts as the perfect Fantasy Football companion. Watch from anywhere across NFL.com, NFL Mobile, and other connected devices.

NFL RedZone

NFL RedZone is a TV channel that you can watch with a live TV streaming service.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.