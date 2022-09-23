Select Live TV Streaming Services Are Making NFL RedZone Free This Weekend; How You Can Watch It?

NFL RedZone is the perfect service for football junkies. For seven-straight hours every Sunday, the channel provides wall-to-wall coverage of red zone action across the league and airs every single touchdown from every single game. Red Zone, which is offered as an add-on on various pay TV and live TV streaming services, is the ideal ad-free way for gamblers, fantasy football players, and lovers of the sport to get the most out of their football Sundays.

For Week 3 of the 2022 season, the NFL is celebrating the popular whip-around channel by offering it free across multiple live TV providers. The Streamable already gave Sling TV customers the heads-up about the deal, but that’s not the only service making RedZone free this weekend. Check below to see if your provider is partnering with the NFL to offer RedZone free this weekend!

Streaming and Live TV Services Offering Free RedZone This Weekend:

These services are available across a multitude of devices, including Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS devices, and more.

Sling TV is offering TBD , so you can get either Sling Orange or Blue for just $17.50 for your first month. Hulu Live TV is offering $20 OFF Your First 3 Months, meaning you can get it for just $49.99. YouTube TV is currently offering $10 OFF Your First 3 Months.

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

What Other Ways Can I Access NFL RedZone?

RedZone is available from the services listed below. Please note, not all of these are offering free access to RedZone this weekend.

About NFL RedZone

NFL RedZone is an add-on channel available via several live TV streaming services. Scott Hanson kicks off your Sunday with 7 straight hours of live football, featuring up to 8 games at once within the octobox. NFL RedZone brings you every touchdown from every game, every Sunday afternoon during the regular season and acts as the perfect Fantasy Football companion. Watch from anywhere across NFL.com, NFL Mobile, and other connected devices.