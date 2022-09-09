NASCAR Launching Free, In-Car Camera Streams for Every Racer

Just in time for the Cup Series playoffs, NASCAR is revving up its live in-car camera streams. For several years, the auto racing company has offered fans the chance to stream in-car views from select drivers only, but beginning this weekend, in-car camera streams will be available for every racer, regardless of whether they’re in the playoffs or not.

“Our goal is to deliver an immersive experience for the most passionate fans in all of sports, no matter where they are,” NASCAR SVP and chief digital officer Tim Clark said. “We know the

significant role second screens play in the overall viewing experience, so to provide live video from inside every car and alongside leaderboards, performance data, pit stats, live betting odds, and more is something

we’re excited about.”

The in-car streams will be available via NASCAR Drive (on the company’s website), its mobile app, and across various social media platforms. The in-car feeds will be free to stream to all fans, so you won’t have to worry about adding another subscription cost to enjoy the NASCAR playoffs from the racer’s point of view.

The amount of effort involved in executing such fan engagement techniques underscores how big a value for fans the free in-car streams are.

“We’re fortunate to have tremendous people and partners who enable us to deliver this next-gen video experience to NASCAR fans all over the world,” NASCAR VP of operations and technical production Steve Stum said. “It’s no small feat to introduce something as ambitious as 40 live-streaming cameras inside these cars as they race side by side at speeds upward of 200 miles per hour.”

Since NBC Sports Network shut down last year, NASCAR has been looking for more ways to enhance its streaming profile. It is still available via live TV streaming services like Sling TV and fuboTV, but efforts like the enhanced in-car streams help mitigate the fact that NASCAR doesn’t have a huge presence on sports streaming services.

If you’re a cord cutter wondering about the best ways to catch all the full throttle action of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, don’t worry, our viewing guide has all the info you need to ensure you don’t miss a second.