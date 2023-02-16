National Hot Rod Association to Relaunch NHRA.tv Direct-to-Consumer Service

Hot rod and drag racing lovers will be thrilled to learn that the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) is getting a streaming tune-up. The NHRA announced a multi-year partnership agreement with Endeavor Streaming in order to rev up its direct-to-consumer (DTC) offerings, in order to upgrade and relaunch the organization’s over-the-top (OTT) platform, NHRA.tv.

The NHRA has been the home of championship drag racing events since its founding in 1951. Now, with the upgrades to NHRA.tv, its subscribers can look forward to the ability to bookmark content and use the service across supported devices. This will allow viewers to pick up and watch the same content from any supported device — wherever they choose to watch it.

“We are excited for the content and fan engagement initiatives,” NHRA President Glen Cromwell said. “The future for streaming our events is only going to get better for our audiences and our partners and we look forward to what’s ahead.”

An annual NHRA.tv subscription will include unlimited access to more than 600 hundred hours of racing, as well as all 21 races in the March-to-November NHRA season. The annual subscription will cost $149, and is currently available to customers ahead of the March 9-12 season-opening race in Gainesville, Fla. In addition, NHRA.tv will also offer weekly passes for $24.99 that include the service’s entire vault of content, live racing coverage for seven days, and access to one event.

The update will also introduce additional options that will allow for a smoother sign-in process when logging on to Apple TV/Android TV and Roku devices. The NHRA is eager to release these continued improvements.

Endeavor Steaming is a leader in premium video distribution as well as monetization for live and on-demand content. Some of Endeavor Streaming’s notable partnerships with streaming services include the WWE Network, NBA League Pass, and UFC FIGHT PASS. The NHRA is working with the company in order to improve and increase its reach by combining NHRA’s unique drag racing expertise with Endeavor Streaming’s knowledge of OTT-focused marketing and analytics.