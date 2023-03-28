National Women’s Soccer League to Stream Games for Free Internationally Starting in 2023
The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) is working hard to expand its global market. The league has announced that it will be offering every game of the 2023 season for free outside the United States on a new streaming platform powered by Endeavor Streaming at watch.nwls.com. In the United States, NWSL games can be streamed with Paramount+.
In addition, the league has signed a non-exclusive streaming deal with DAZN to distribute its games in Spain, Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Japan, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, Portugal as well as Scandinavia (Norway, Denmark, Sweden), Brazil, and the Netherlands. Users in these countries will be able to stream NWSL games as part of their subscription this year.
A similar non-exclusive agreement was signed between NWSL and Tigo, a Central American-based streamer. That pact will bring NWSL games to Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Panama this year.
“We are excited to put a global spotlight on the exceptional players who bring top tier competition and entertainment to the NWSL,” NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman said. “Especially with this being a World Cup year, we’re looking forward to providing our global fanbase the opportunity to watch these players compete for their respective NWSL clubs before the World Cup competition begins and upon their return this summer.”
The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup takes place this July, so the timing of NWSL’s new international streaming plans makes complete sense. The entire 2019 World Cup-winning squad from the United States was comprised of NWSL players, and many other players from across the league will return home to play for their national teams during this year’s tournament. Now, soccer fans in those countries will be able to see their favorite player in action during NWSL games leading up to the World Cup.
“This partnership will deliver a scalable and high-quality international streaming platform that gives global soccer fans not in the United States a dedicated destination to watch all the best U.S. women’s soccer,” Endeavor chief commercial officer Pete Bellamy said. “We’re excited to continue our global momentum in women’s sport, helping some of the biggest leagues and federations in the world grow their audience, increase accessibility and build direct relationships with their fans.”
The deal with DAZN marks yet another expansion of that service’s international sports portfolio in 2023. In February, the sports-focused platform came to an accord with the NFL to become the international home of NFL Game Pass. Content additions like this are a big reason DAZN might achieve profitability in 2024, which is a goal all streaming platforms are currently working towards, regardless of content focus.
The NWSL season is just getting underway, having kicked off over the March 25-26 weekend. The season runs through October and can be streamed via Paramount+ in the U.S., TSN+ in Canada, and via DAZN, Tigo or watch.nwls.com internationally.
-
Paramount Plus
Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and more. The lineup includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and MTV’s “Laguna Beach.” From well-loved franchises to compelling originals, Paramount+ offers a great library worth streaming. Live NFL games are included. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate.
Subscribers can choose between the Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with the Premium Plan for $9.99/month. Subscribers can add Showtime to either plan for an additional fee.
With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time lineup, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.
With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate.
With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.
The service was previously called CBS All Access.30-Day Trial
-
DAZN
DAZN is a live sports subscription streaming service that offers 80+ fights a year from Matchroom USA, Bellator, Golden Boy Promotions, World Boxing Super Series and Combate Americas.
They are the exclusive home to Canelo’s next 11 fights, starting with his December 15th bout against Rocky Fielding at Madison Square Garden, plus 10 of Golden Boy Promotion’s best fights.
For all fights, they include every match from the entire undercard through the main event. DAZN is available for $9.99 a month, after a one-month free trial.