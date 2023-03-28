National Women’s Soccer League to Stream Games for Free Internationally Starting in 2023

The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) is working hard to expand its global market. The league has announced that it will be offering every game of the 2023 season for free outside the United States on a new streaming platform powered by Endeavor Streaming at watch.nwls.com. In the United States, NWSL games can be streamed with Paramount+.

In addition, the league has signed a non-exclusive streaming deal with DAZN to distribute its games in Spain, Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Japan, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, Portugal as well as Scandinavia (Norway, Denmark, Sweden), Brazil, and the Netherlands. Users in these countries will be able to stream NWSL games as part of their subscription this year.

A similar non-exclusive agreement was signed between NWSL and Tigo, a Central American-based streamer. That pact will bring NWSL games to Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Panama this year.

“We are excited to put a global spotlight on the exceptional players who bring top tier competition and entertainment to the NWSL,” NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman said. “Especially with this being a World Cup year, we’re looking forward to providing our global fanbase the opportunity to watch these players compete for their respective NWSL clubs before the World Cup competition begins and upon their return this summer.”

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup takes place this July, so the timing of NWSL’s new international streaming plans makes complete sense. The entire 2019 World Cup-winning squad from the United States was comprised of NWSL players, and many other players from across the league will return home to play for their national teams during this year’s tournament. Now, soccer fans in those countries will be able to see their favorite player in action during NWSL games leading up to the World Cup.

“This partnership will deliver a scalable and high-quality international streaming platform that gives global soccer fans not in the United States a dedicated destination to watch all the best U.S. women’s soccer,” Endeavor chief commercial officer Pete Bellamy said. “We’re excited to continue our global momentum in women’s sport, helping some of the biggest leagues and federations in the world grow their audience, increase accessibility and build direct relationships with their fans.”

The deal with DAZN marks yet another expansion of that service’s international sports portfolio in 2023. In February, the sports-focused platform came to an accord with the NFL to become the international home of NFL Game Pass. Content additions like this are a big reason DAZN might achieve profitability in 2024, which is a goal all streaming platforms are currently working towards, regardless of content focus.

The NWSL season is just getting underway, having kicked off over the March 25-26 weekend. The season runs through October and can be streamed via Paramount+ in the U.S., TSN+ in Canada, and via DAZN, Tigo or watch.nwls.com internationally.