Native Disney+ App Launching on PlayStation 5 After Nearly Two Years

David Satin

After nearly two years on the market, the PlayStation 5 console is finally getting an update to its dedicated Disney+ app.

Sony’s newest generation gaming console did not previously have a native app for Disney+. Instead it launched with the PlayStation 4 version integrated into the console to tide viewers over, and the backward compatibility of that app was somewhat questionable. Users frequently reported issues including audio problems and the inability to access higher definition 4K playback.

Those functionality issues should be a thing of the past, as on Tuesday, the updated Disney+ app (Star+ in Latin America) has launched.

“A key part of our global expansion strategy is to meet consumers wherever they are, which is why we’re excited to enhance both Disney+ and Star+ for PlayStation 5 users,” said Jerrell Jimerson, EVP of Product & Design, Disney Streaming. “The ability to support 4K HDR video streaming on the platform will also improve the viewing experience for fans.”

PlayStation 5 owners can find the new Disney+ app in the “Media” section of their console.

Further integration with the newest generation gaming consoles should be high on Disney’s priorities list. The company’s next planned step forward for Disney+ is called “Next-Gen Storytelling,” and it has less to do with content and more to do with how users experience and interact with the streaming platform.

“Disney+ will not just be a movie-service platform, but it’s going to become an experiential lifestyle platform,” Disney CEO Bob Chapek. “A platform for the whole company to embody both the physical things that you might be able to experience in a theme park, but also the digital experiences that you can get through media.”

The plan involves augmenting the Disney+ experience with virtual reality, a process that can be accomplished more seamlessly with the processing power of gaming consoles. Sony already manufactures a VR headset specifically designed to work with its consoles, and that could be a big boost to Disney when it does move ahead with Next-Gen Storytelling.

Until then, however, PS5 owners will at least be able to stream their favorite Star Wars or Marvel show in crystal-clear 4K via the new Disney+ app.

disneyplus.com

Disney+

Disney+ is an ad-free video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. It is available in 61 countries and 21 languages.

The Disney streaming service costs $7.99 / month, or $79.99 / year ($6.67 / month). You can bundle it with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month (cheaper than Netflix).

The app supports unlimited downloads, four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.

The service includes 25+ new original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault. You can stream original series like “The Mandalorian”, “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, “Loki”, and “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney Plus content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.

$7.99+ / month
disneyplus.com

Get Your First Month of Disney+ For Just $1.99 (75% OFF)

