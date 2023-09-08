Navigating the Storm: The Impact of Live TV Streaming on Hurricane Idalia Coverage

Last week, hundreds of thousands tuned in to watch live coverage of Hurricane Idalia, a powerful hurricane that caused significant damage across parts of the southeastern United States, as it made landfall and moved eastward.

Due to their life-threatening power and destructive impact on property, television coverage of hurricanes is an integral part of keeping people safe when a storm is approaching. The Weather Channel reached its biggest audience in five years when Hurricane Ian made its destructive landfall in western Florida nearly a year ago, with an audience of 3.4 million people. This represented a record for the network since Hurricane Harvey overwhelmed Texas with record amounts of rainfall in 2017.

Ian, as we know now, was a much bigger storm – causing nearly 5 times the damage of Hurricane Idalia last week according to Moody Analytics estimates. But the Category 4 Hurricane Ian caused a reported five times the damage of Idalia, making landfall in a high-density area with vast barrier island development. The Category 3 Idalia, while made landfall in a low-population area known for its marshes and woodlands.

According to Google Trends data, this may explain why searches for live hurricane coverage were down 78% compared to last year’s spike for Ian. Nielsen data for The Weather Channel and Fox News showed a little over 910k viewers combined on Aug. 29 when Fox Weather was simulcast on Fox News in the overnight hours when the storm hit the coast of Florida.

It’s hard to compare apples to apples in this situation. Fox Weather is not a Nielsen-rated network and simulcasting to a traditional cable channel is difficult to determine which watchers tuned in specifically for the weather or due to their regular routine of turning on Fox News. However, Fox News did see a jump of nearly 30,000 more viewers than a typical day based on reports that The Streamable reviewed.

On the other hand, when Hurricane Idalia made landfall in Florida, The Weather Channel was the No. 1 ad-supported cable network in the dayparts between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET.

“Our ratings between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m. were nine times higher than the week prior,” a representative from The Weather Channel showed The Streamable, shoring up the channel’s dominance as the go-to source when people tune in for live weather updates.

But these numbers don’t account for everything; live streaming and local markets also add to the number of viewers. For example, we know that local news channels such as WRAL (Channel 5 in Raleigh-Durham, N.C.) and WXII (Channel 12 in Winston-Salem, N.C.) were just two of many local news channels covering the hurricane extensively online and over the air. Not to mention the national news that was wrapped up on The Roku Channel during the storm.

The ongoing loss of Nexstar stations for DIRECTV and DIRECTV STREAM subscribers in affected markets across the southern states also limited the availability of local news coverage for certain viewers. Additionally, others lost power during Idalia, meaning that they could not track the storm on TV.

That’s where mobile apps come in. Those affected could’ve tuned in via the mobile apps of DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, or their local cable provider’s TV package. They could have also opted to download their weather network of choice’s app.

“Yesterday [Aug. 30] was the second-best day in gross app downloads since Hurricane Ian” a Fox Weather representative told The Streamable. “The Fox Weather’s iOS app has been in the TOP CHARTS of Apple’s App store for Weather apps this week: Tues; #6, Wed #4, and today #5.”

The top spot in the Apple Store for that category has consistently remained The Weather Channel’s app — while Fox Weather’s app has fallen to No. 17 as of the time of this article’s publish date.

This all goes to show that in times of unprecedented weather events like Hurricane Idalia, the importance of streaming live TV cannot be overstated. As we’ve witnessed time and again, hurricane coverage is critical to those affected by the storm, drawing millions of viewers who rely on accurate and up-to-date information. The ability to access live coverage through various streaming platforms, mobile apps, and local news channels not only provides a lifeline for those in affected areas but also ensures that people across the country can stay informed and prepared.