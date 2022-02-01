 Skip to Content
‘NBA Crunchtime’ Took a ‘RedZone’ Approach to Basketball — And It Worked?

Jeff Kotuby

The NBA always seems to be at the forefront of technology — and their latest move (from right out of the NFL’s playbook) may be the next example of embracing the shift in viewing habits.

Last night, the NBA provided a new whiparound-style program called “NBA Crunchtime.” Similar in concept to the NFL’s wildly-popular NFL RedZone channel, the broadcast would bounce back and forth between eight live NBA games without airing any commercials. Last night’s edition was found in the NBA app and was hosted by Jared Greenberg and Steve Smith:

The recept was warm, to say the least, albeit with some suggestions for the future of the broadcast.

The NBA has been quick to embrace new trends, especially when it comes to younger viewers. Of course, this conversation has to start with the NBA League Pass, its out-of-market streaming service which has seemingly been available on every sort of different viewing device since its inception back in 1995. The NBA was also among the first sports entities to embrace social media outlets like YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter, and continues to do so in 2022. The league has even embraced Buzzer, a platform that offers bite-sized clips of live games through microtransactions.

And with younger fans watching less in the way of entire games and more in the way of short bursts of high-intensity moments, a broadcast focused on those pivotal situations seems like a clear fit. Hopefully, Crunchtime finds a way to be part of our lives on a more regular basis.

