NBA Finals More Than Doubles Streaming Audience in 2023 as League Prepares For Next Broadcasting Contract

When the Denver Nuggets advanced to the 2023 NBA Finals, many of the lesser-informed talking heads covering the league rolled their eyes. There was no way, they thought, that a small-market team with an unconventional superstar like Nikola Jokic would capture national attention long enough to ensure NBA Finals ratings reached their full potential.

New data from the streaming insights and intelligence firm NPAW shows that train of thought has officially been derailed. The numbers from NPAW show that this year’s NBA Finals between the Nuggets and Miami Heat drew a streaming audience more than twice as large as last year’s series between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics.

This year’s NBA Finals were shown on ABC and simulcast on ESPN3, and therefore available to stream on DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. Users could also log into the ESPN app and watch via their TV Everywhere credentials. That wide array of options led to the 2023 NBA Finals seeing a 237% increase in individual plays, and a 253% rise in unique viewers.

Streaming consumption compared to the previous three months also rose during the NBA Finals. Plays increased 31%, and playtime jumped 65%. Ten percent more unique viewers tuned in as compared to the preceding 90 days, which is especially impressive considering that the three-month span stretches back to the regular season when every team was still playing.

There was one piece of mixed news in NPAW’s numbers for the Nuggets-Heat series; average streaming playtime per user decreased 19% as compared to the 2022 Finals. NPAW attributes this to the other sporting events happening concurrently with this year’s finals, such as the French Open, the UEFA Champions League final, and motorsports competitions. This led to users splitting their attention between multiple events, hence the decline in attention devoted solely to the NBA Finals. The NHL’s Stanley Cup Finals were also happening at the same time as the NBA Finals, but never on the same night.

As might be expected, most users decided to watch the games on the biggest possible screen, with 40% of streaming users opting to use their smart TVs to check out the NBA Finals. Smartphones were the second-most-used device, with 22% of audiences deciding to watch on their mobile devices. This once again demonstrates to streaming providers the importance of mobile devices as a second screen.

The data is great news for the league, which reportedly wants to sell a streaming-exclusive package of games in its next broadcasting rights contract. The asking price for that bundle of games will only rise as the NBA gets more data like this that proves audiences are more than willing to watch its games on a non-linear platform.

The NBA already has a good amount of experience in streaming, as its out-of-market games package NBA League Pass is offered as a streaming product. As NPAW’s numbers from the 2023 NBA Finals confirm, audiences are clearly comfortable watching NBA games via streaming, which bodes well for the league’s future.