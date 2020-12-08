NBA League Pass Adds Offline Viewing, Two Simultaneous Streams, Same Pricing For 2020-21 Season

The 2020-21 NBA season starts in just two weeks and now the league’s out-of-market streaming service, NBA League Pass, has unveiled plans for the upcoming season. While the season will only be 72 games (compared to a full 82 game slate), the pricing remains the same as the 2019-20 season.

NBA League Pass 2020-21 Plans

Team Pass: $119.99/year

League Pass: $199.99/year

League Pass Premium: $249.99/year

NBA TV Add-on: $59.99/year

Just like previous seasons, nationally televised games on ABC, ESPN, and TNT, as well as games available in your local market are blacked out.

Team Pass includes live and on-demand HD telecasts of a single team, while League Pass includes every team. If you upgrade to League Pass Premium, you’ll also get access to an in-arena stream during commercial breaks.

NBA TV games are blacked out on NBA League Pass, so you will need to either purchase the separate NBA TV add-on ($59.99) to get access to those games.

The biggest enhancement is now all plans include the ability to download games for offline viewing. This means you will essentially have an unlimited DVR of NBA action, so you can catch up on a game whether or not you have internet access.

The other major change is “League Pass Premium” now includes streaming on two devices at the same time, as compared to just one on the other plans. This way if you have multiple people in your household that want to stream, you can both watch different games simultaneously.

They have also launched “League Pass for Business” which lets bars and restaurants stream games without the need of installing a cable or satellite subscription.

For those who want to stream games in their local market, you will still need a Live TV Streaming Service. Unfortunately, with Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV each dropping Fox Sports RSNs, your only option is the $80 AT&T TV NOW Max Plan.

For teams carried on NBC Sports-owned RSNs like the Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, you have multiple options to stream like Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.