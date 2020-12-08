 Skip to Content
The Streamable
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

NBA League Pass Adds Offline Viewing, Two Simultaneous Streams, Same Pricing For 2020-21 Season

Jason Gurwin

The 2020-21 NBA season starts in just two weeks and now the league’s out-of-market streaming service, NBA League Pass, has unveiled plans for the upcoming season. While the season will only be 72 games (compared to a full 82 game slate), the pricing remains the same as the 2019-20 season.

NBA League Pass 2020-21 Plans

  • Team Pass: $119.99/year
  • League Pass: $199.99/year
  • League Pass Premium: $249.99/year
  • NBA TV Add-on: $59.99/year

Just like previous seasons, nationally televised games on ABC, ESPN, and TNT, as well as games available in your local market are blacked out.

Team Pass includes live and on-demand HD telecasts of a single team, while League Pass includes every team. If you upgrade to League Pass Premium, you’ll also get access to an in-arena stream during commercial breaks.

NBA TV games are blacked out on NBA League Pass, so you will need to either purchase the separate NBA TV add-on ($59.99) to get access to those games.

The biggest enhancement is now all plans include the ability to download games for offline viewing. This means you will essentially have an unlimited DVR of NBA action, so you can catch up on a game whether or not you have internet access.

The other major change is “League Pass Premium” now includes streaming on two devices at the same time, as compared to just one on the other plans. This way if you have multiple people in your household that want to stream, you can both watch different games simultaneously.

They have also launched “League Pass for Business” which lets bars and restaurants stream games without the need of installing a cable or satellite subscription.

For those who want to stream games in their local market, you will still need a Live TV Streaming Service. Unfortunately, with Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV each dropping Fox Sports RSNs, your only option is the $80 AT&T TV NOW Max Plan.

For teams carried on NBC Sports-owned RSNs like the Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, you have multiple options to stream like Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

AT&T NOW fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Sign Up
$54.99 $59.99 $54.99 $20 $30 $30 $64.99
Atlanta Hawks
Fox Sports Southeast 		$79.99 - - - - - -
Boston Celtics
NBC Sports Boston 		$79.99 - - -
Brooklyn Nets
YES Network 		$79.99 - - - - - -
Charlotte Hornets
Fox Sports Southeast 		$79.99 - - - - - -
Chicago Bulls
NBC Sports Chicago 		$79.99 - - -
Cleveland Cavaliers
Fox Sports Ohio 		$79.99 - - - - - -
Dallas Mavericks
Fox Sports Southwest 		$79.99 - - - - - -
Denver Nuggets
Altitude 		$79.99 - - - - - -
Detroit Pistons
Fox Sports Detroit 		$79.99 - - - - - -
Golden State Warriors
NBC Sports Bay Area 		$79.99 - -
Houston Rockets
AT&T SportsNet Southwest 		$79.99 - - - - -
Indiana Pacers
Fox Sports Indiana 		- - - - - - -
LA Clippers
Fox Sports Prime Ticket 		- - - - - - -
Los Angeles Lakers
Spectrum SportsNet LA 		$79.99 - - - - - -
Memphis Grizzlies
Fox Sports Southeast 		$79.99 - - - - - -
Miami Heat
Fox Sports Sun 		$79.99 - - - - - -
Milwaukee Bucks
Fox Sports Wisconsin 		$79.99 - - - - - -
Minnesota Timberwolves
Fox Sports North 		$79.99 - - - - - -
New Orleans Pelicans
Fox Sports New Orleans 		- - - - - - -
New York Knicks
MSG 		$79.99 - - - - -
Oklahoma City Thunder
Fox Sports Oklahoma 		$79.99 - - - - - -
Orlando Magic
Fox Sports Florida 		$79.99 - - - - - -
Philadelphia 76ers
NBC Sports Philadelphia 		- - - -
Phoenix Suns
Fox Sports Arizona 		$79.99 - - - - - -
Portland Trail Blazers
NBC Sports Northwest 		- - - -
Sacramento Kings
NBC Sports California 		$79.99 - -
San Antonio Spurs
Fox Sports Southwest 		$79.99 - - - - - -
Utah Jazz
AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain 		$79.99 - - - - - -
Washington Wizards
NBC Sports Washington 		$79.99 - -