NBA League Pass Only Offers Single Stream, Unless You Subscribe Through Prime Video or Live Streaming Service

A few weeks ago, the NBA announced their new streaming plans for their out-of-market package NBA League Pass. While the season will only be 72 games (compared to a full 82 game slate), the pricing didn’t change from 2019-20 season. The major enhancement this year, however, is the ability to download games to your mobile device.

NBA League Pass 2020-21 Plans

Team Pass (single-team): $119.99/year

League Pass (all teams): $199.99/year

League Pass Premium (no ads): $249.99/year

But, if you subscribe to NBA League Pass directly through NBA.com or NBA App, there is a major downside as well. In previous years, you could stream on five devices at the same time. However, this season, they’ve dropped it so you can only stream on a single device, unless you upgrade to League Pass Premium – which includes two simultaneous streams.

If you’re hoping to share your account with your entire family, you’re better off looking to third-party services like Prime Video Channels to get NBA League Pass. For the same $28.99, as you would get on NBA.com, Amazon says you can stream on three simultaneous devices at the same time. The service is offering a free trial through December 30th.

This is similar if you sign-up using a Live TV Streaming Service like Sling TV or YouTube TV, which both also offer three streams.

Depending on which service you sign-up with, what League Pass plan you subscribe to may vary. Amazon Prime Video Channels offers League Pass ($28.99/mo.), while YouTube TV offers League Pass Premium ($39.99/mo.). Sling TV offers both Team Pass ($18.99) and League Pass ($28.99).

Unlike if you sign-up directly through the NBA though, they won’t offer the ability to download games offline and you won’t be able to watch through the NBA App.