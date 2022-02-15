‘Inside The NBA’ Crew to Debut Alternate Broadcast for NBA All-Star Game

Hot on the heels of ESPN's success with their “ManningCast” alternate viewing experiences for “Monday Night Football” games this season, Turner Sports announced on Tuesday that they would be airing multiple viewing experiences for the NBA’s Sunday, Feb. 20 All-Star Game.

The traditional broadcast will air on TNT at 8 p.m. ET and will feature Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dwyane Wade, and Allie LaForce.

However, over on TBS, the beloved “Inside the NBA” studio crew of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith and Golden State Warrior Draymond Green will provide an “unprecedented” all-access look to the mid-season event. You can watch either feed free with a free trial of Sling TV.

But that’s not all; players, coaches, and referees will be mic’d up for the contest to give fans a one-of-a-kind on-the-court experience. NBA superstars Stephen Curry, Donovan Mitchell, and Ja Morant will be amongst the players wearing mics.

Turner Sports Chief Content Officer Craig Barry said in a statement, “We always strive to put the fan first and, now more than ever, we have the opportunity to serve them with multiple viewing options that share best-in-class content values.”

The festivities will kick off on Sunday night at 6 p.m. ET with a two-hour “NBA Tip-Off” pregame show featuring Grant Hill, Adam Lefkoe, and Chris Haynes, while the “Inside the NBA” guys will take over at 7 p.m. ET and take viewers up until the dual-broadcasts.

Earlier this month, Disney announced that Peyton and Eli Manning would be remaining with ESPN and would continue to cover “MNF” games in their unique style during the 2022 season. Additionally, the network is planning similar broadcast of a whole host of other sports, including college football, UFC, golf, and more.