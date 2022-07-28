NBC, Peacock Prepare to Kick Off New Season of Premier League Coverage

Soccer fans rejoice, because the Premier League is back! Friday, Aug. 5 the English Premier League returns to NBC and its family of outlets, as Crystal Palace will host Arsenal. The match will begin at 3 p.m. ET on the USA Network. Cord cutters will have plenty of access as well, as Peacock will feature live exclusive games, replays, and shoulder programming.

Games will air on both NBC and USA Network, while Peacock will stream exclusive matches of its own as well as simulcasting all games that air live on NBC just like last year. Peacock subscribers will also have access to game replays and they can also access Premier League TV, Peacock’s exclusive channel that features analysis, highlights, and more.

Peacock has also added a new feature this year, ensuring Premier League fans don’t miss a second of the action. Match streams now offer a “catch-up” feature, which displays key plays at the bottom of the screen. This allows fans to watch highlights simultaneously with the live feed, guaranteeing viewers will see all of the action.

Although U.S. interest in soccer is nowhere near where it is in other parts of the world, it has been growing dramatically in recent years. As of 2021, 20% of U.S. adults indicated that they were interested in the Premier League, and NBC reported over 400,000 views per match in the U.S. alone. The Premier League is big business for NBC, which explains why the network worked so hard to keep the rights to the league.

An extension of NBC's deal with the Premier League last fall means that NBC owns the domestic broadcast and streaming rights to EPL matches until at least 2028. This is the first full year that the USA Network will serve as the cable home to the Premier League, following the shutdown of NBC Sports Network last year. USA Network and Universo will simulcast two matches exclusively on kick-off weekend: Crystal Palace v. Arsenal on Friday, Aug. 5, and Everton v. Chelsea on Saturday, Aug. 6 at 12:30 p.m. ET.