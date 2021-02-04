Peacock Adds “GolfPass Channel”, Bringing Content From Golf Channel and GolfPass For Free

Peacock will launch the “GolfPass Channel” on February 8th, which includes a 24/7 linear stream of live and pre-produced golf content. The channel was launched in partnership with Rory McIlroy, who will be featured in the “Ask Rory” instructional series.

The linear channel is complementary to NBC’s GolfPass subscription service which offers video content ($4.99 a month), but can be upgraded to include discounts on tee times ($99 a year). On Peacock, the channel is available to both Peacock Free and Peacock Premium users.

The channel will have content from the GOLF Channel like Feherty and Big Break, along with GolfPass originals like The Conor Moore Show, My Daily Routine, and more. In addition, the channel will have instructional content from GolfPass, as well as news each day from GOLF Channel.

“Coming together with Rory McIlroy and GolfPass is a partnership we could not be more excited about. GolfPass channel will be an engaging and entertaining addition to our robust lineup of channels on Peacock,” said Rick Cordella, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer, Peacock. “Highlighting the amazing content GolfPass has created, and continues to create, is something we are looking forward to bringing to golf fans all over the U.S.”

Peacock continues to add more and more sports content to their platform.

In addition to WWE Network, which will launch on Peacock in March, Peacock Premium has become the home of most of the content that had been available on NBC Sports Gold. Starting with Premier League Pass last year, which airs all matches that aren’t available on linear television – Peacock Premium has become a destination for live sports.

They have also moved “Figure Skating Pass”, Speed Skating Pass, “Supercross and Pro Motocross Pass”, and Rugby Pass to Peacock. This year they will offer coverage of U.S. Open, U.S. Women’s Open and Ryder Cup golf and select Olympics and Paralympics events.