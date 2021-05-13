 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Peacock

Peacock to Stream All 2021 Premier Lacrosse League Games

Jeff Kotuby

Not to be outdone by the NFL, the Premier Lacrosse League today revealed its 2021 schedule, laying out its entire season and where fans can tune in to watch the action.

NBC will air 21 PLL games across NBC Sports Network and NBC, a major win for the young league. Among the games that will be broadcast on NBC include the championship game, quarterfinal playoff action, and two key regular-season matchups. The first will see the 2-time defending champion Whipsnakes battle PLL’s newest club, the Cannons. The Cannons were formerly the MLL’s Boston Cannons, who are the only franchise to make the move from MLL to PLL after the merger. The second marquee matchup sees the Redwoods take on the Waterdogs.

“We are looking forward to presenting PLL’s world-class players and captivating style of play on Peacock, NBC and NBCSN,” said Pete Bevacqua, Chairman, NBC Sports. “For the third consecutive year, following a momentous offseason for the PLL that welcomed a merger with Major League Lacrosse and a new expansion team in Cannons LC, we’re excited to showcase this historic moment on NBC Sports.”

Die-hard fans will be able to watch all 44 PLL games on Peacock, thanks to a deal the organizations struck earlier this year. After merging with former rival Major League Lacrosse, the PLL is now the only outdoor lacrosse league with a broadcast deal, meaning fans of this fast-growing sport can only tune into Peacock and NBC to get their pro lacrosse action. You’ll also be able to watch on NBCSports.com and on the NBC Sports App using TV anywhere credentials.

“Expect all 44 games this season to be played at a playoff pace,” said Paul Rabil, co-Founder and CMO of PLL (who also happens to be the Cannons’ starting midfielder.) “Having added expansion teams in 2020 and 2021, coupled with an influx of new MLL players and the most talented class of seniors in the last decade, the rosters will no doubt live up to this historic slate of games on the NBC Sports family of networks.”

The full slate of PLL games can be found below. The season starts Friday, June 4, with Cannons vs. Redwoods streaming exclusively on Peacock. The first game featured on TV will see the Whipsnakes take on Chaos on NBCSN.

2021 Premier Lacrosse League Schedule Dates, Times, and TV Networks

DATE GAME TIME (ET) VENUE NETWORK/PLATFORM
Fri., June 4 Cannons LC at Redwoods LC 7 p.m. Gillette Stadium Peacock
Sat., June 5 Whipsnakes LC at Chaos LC 5 p.m. Gillette Stadium NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Archers LC at Atlas LC 7:45 p.m. Gillette Stadium Peacock
Sun., June 6 Waterdogs LC at Cannons LC 1 p.m. Gillette Stadium NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Chrome LC at Redwoods LC 3:45 p.m. Gillette Stadium Peacock
Fri., June 11 Chaos LC at Waterdogs LC 7 p.m. Fifth Third Bank Stadium Peacock
Sat., June 12 Whipsnakes LC at Cannons LC Noon Fifth Third Bank Stadium NBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Redwoods LC at Atlas LC 3 p.m. Fifth Third Bank Stadium NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Sun., June 13 Chrome LC at Waterdogs LC 1 p.m. Fifth Third Bank Stadium NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Chaos LC at Archers LC 3:45 p.m. Fifth Third Bank Stadium Peacock
Fri., June 25 Whipsnakes LC at Atlas LC 8 p.m. Homewood Field NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Sat., June 26 Redwoods LC at Chaos LC 5:15 p.m. Homewood Field Peacock
Waterdogs LC at Archers LC 8 p.m. Homewood Field NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Sun., June 27 Cannons LC at Atlas LC Noon Homewood Field Peacock
Chrome LC at Whipsnakes LC 2:45 p.m. Homewood Field Peacock
Fri., July 2 Archers LC at Chrome LC 7 p.m. James M. Shuart Stadium Peacock
Sat., July 3 Redwoods LC at Waterdogs LC Noon James M. Shuart Stadium NBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Cannons LC at Chaos LC 3 p.m. James M. Shuart Stadium NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Sun., July 4 Chrome LC at Atlas LC 12:15 p.m. James M. Shuart Stadium Peacock
Whipsnakes LC at Archers LC 3 p.m. James M. Shuart Stadium NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Fri., July 9 Waterdogs LC at Cannons LC 8 p.m. TCO Stadium Peacock
Sat., July 10 Redwoods LC at Whipsnakes LC 6 p.m. TCO Stadium NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Atlas LC at Chaos LC 8:45 p.m. TCO Stadium Peacock
Sun., July 11 Chrome LC at Waterdogs LC 5:45 p.m. TCO Stadium Peacock
Cannons LC at Archers LC 8:30 p.m. TCO Stadium NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Sun., July 18 All Star Game 7 p.m. PayPal Park NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
All Star Skills 9:30 p.m. PayPal Park Peacock
Fri., July 30 Atlas LC at Chrome LC 9 p.m. Weidner Field Peacock
Sat., July 31 Archers LC at Redwoods LC 7:15 p.m. Weidner Field Peacock
Waterdogs LC at Whipsnakes LC 10 p.m. Weidner Field Peacock
Sun., Aug. 1 Chaos LC at Chrome LC 2 p.m. Weidner Field Peacock
Atlas LC at Cannons LC 4:45 p.m. Weidner Field Peacock
Fri., Aug. 13 Redwoods LC at Whipsnakes LC 6 p.m. Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium Peacock
Archers LC at Chaos LC 8:30 p.m. Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Sat., Aug. 14 Atlas LC at Waterdogs LC 4:15 p.m. Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium Peacock
Cannons LC at Chrome LC 7 p.m. Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Sun., Aug. 15 Chaos LC at Redwoods LC 2 p.m. Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Archers LC at Whipsnakes LC 4:45 p.m. Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium Peacock
Fri., Aug. 20 Playoffs: Quarterfinals 8:30 p.m. Rio Tinto Stadium Peacock
Sat., Aug. 21 Playoffs: Quarterfinals 2:30 p.m. Rio Tinto Stadium NBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Playoffs: Quarterfinals 6 p.m. Rio Tinto Stadium NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Fri., Sept. 10 Playoffs: Semifinals 6 p.m. Subaru Park NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Playoffs: Semifinals 8:30 p.m. Subaru Park NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Sun., Sept. 19 Championship Noon Audi Field NBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.