Peacock to Stream All 2021 Premier Lacrosse League Games

Not to be outdone by the NFL, the Premier Lacrosse League today revealed its 2021 schedule, laying out its entire season and where fans can tune in to watch the action.

NBC will air 21 PLL games across NBC Sports Network and NBC, a major win for the young league. Among the games that will be broadcast on NBC include the championship game, quarterfinal playoff action, and two key regular-season matchups. The first will see the 2-time defending champion Whipsnakes battle PLL’s newest club, the Cannons. The Cannons were formerly the MLL’s Boston Cannons, who are the only franchise to make the move from MLL to PLL after the merger. The second marquee matchup sees the Redwoods take on the Waterdogs.

“We are looking forward to presenting PLL’s world-class players and captivating style of play on Peacock, NBC and NBCSN,” said Pete Bevacqua, Chairman, NBC Sports. “For the third consecutive year, following a momentous offseason for the PLL that welcomed a merger with Major League Lacrosse and a new expansion team in Cannons LC, we’re excited to showcase this historic moment on NBC Sports.”

Die-hard fans will be able to watch all 44 PLL games on Peacock, thanks to a deal the organizations struck earlier this year. After merging with former rival Major League Lacrosse, the PLL is now the only outdoor lacrosse league with a broadcast deal, meaning fans of this fast-growing sport can only tune into Peacock and NBC to get their pro lacrosse action. You’ll also be able to watch on NBCSports.com and on the NBC Sports App using TV anywhere credentials.

“Expect all 44 games this season to be played at a playoff pace,” said Paul Rabil, co-Founder and CMO of PLL (who also happens to be the Cannons’ starting midfielder.) “Having added expansion teams in 2020 and 2021, coupled with an influx of new MLL players and the most talented class of seniors in the last decade, the rosters will no doubt live up to this historic slate of games on the NBC Sports family of networks.”

The full slate of PLL games can be found below. The season starts Friday, June 4, with Cannons vs. Redwoods streaming exclusively on Peacock. The first game featured on TV will see the Whipsnakes take on Chaos on NBCSN.