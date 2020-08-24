NBC Sports Channel Now Available on Peacock, Offers Exclusive Daytime Live Sports Talk Programming

Peacock has created a hub for sports lovers. The streaming service has officially launched NBC Sports Channel and it’s ready to stream today. The new, exclusive channel streams daytime live sports talk programming and is available on Peacock’s free tier.

The new channel will be the exclusive streaming home of “The Rich Eisen Show” starting today. Hosted by Rich Eisen himself, the eponymous show also returned to NBCSN on Aug. 17. The show will maintain its classic format, with all three hours of the show airing live on Peacock and NBCSN from noon to 3 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.

In addition, Peacock will be the exclusive streaming home for “The Dan Patrick Show.” Patrick is known for his top-tier interviews with sports stars, as well as breaking sports news and occasional commentary on pop-culture events.

Peacock will also be home to “PFT Live With Mike Florio.” The service will be the go-to location to catch Mike Florio and Chris Simms, along with regular guests Peter King and Rodney Harrison, as they update fans on the NFL each weekday. The show will stream from 7 to 9 a.m. ET.

Last week, Peacock announced that longtime friends and journalists, Michael Holley and Michael Smith, will host the service’s first original sports talk show. The new original talk show, titled “Brother From Another,” will launch in September and livestream every weekday from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. ET. A specific launch date has yet to be announced. “Brother From Another” will also feature guests discussing the latest news across sports, culture, entertainment and politics.