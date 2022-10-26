NBC Sports Chicago Offering Gambling-Focused ‘BetCast’ Alternative Broadcast of Bulls-Pacers Game

The Chicago Bulls and Indiana Pacers may already be be heated Eastern Conference rivals, but NBC’s Chicago regional sports network (RSN) thinks that Wednesday, Oct. 26’s game between the two needs even more juice. That’s why the network will be offering its first “BetCast” alternative broadcast of the season, according to the Sports Business Journal.

The alternate telecasts are an extension of the collaboration between NBC Sports Chicago and sports betting company PointsBet, which started with a one-off experiment in April 2021. This evening’s iteration of “BetCast” will feature David Kaplan as host, Kendall Gill as an analyst, and Jay Croucher as lead betting analyst. Croucher was once the head oddsmaker at PointsBet.

Previous “BetCasts” have featured live odds data on-screen including over/unders, moving money lines, and player prop bets. NBC Sports Chicago joined forces with NBC Sports Philadelphia to offer a “BetCast” for a Bulls-76ers matchup back in March. The Chicago RSN will offer three other “Betcasts” this season: Dec. 14 for Bulls-Knicks, Jan. 4, 2023 for Bulls-Nets, and March 29 for Bulls-Lakers. Former Bulls center Will Perdue and PointsBet Senior Editor Teddy Greenstein will join future “BetCast” broadcasts.

Live TV and streaming providers everywhere have been looking for more ways to incorporate gambling into their live sports offerings. Sports betting giant FanDuel has launched its own gambling-focused cable channel and streaming service, and NBC has been partnering with BetMGM this season to add betting content to its “Football Night in America” broadcasts.

Prime Video has been integrating DraftKings promotions and wagers with every “Thursday Night Football” game throughout the season as well.

However, despite the rapid proliferation of gambling content across sports broadcast, not every provider is willing to continue rolling the dice with sports betting. Sports-centered live TV streaming provider fuboTV launched its in-house sportsbook nearly a year ago, which attempted to offer an integrated gambling platform that synced live TV streams with betting options within an app. But regulatory headwinds in the gaming space are incredibly fierce, and fuboTV struggled to make the option available nationally.

Fubo CEO David Gandler provided an update on the sportsbook recently, saying “Following our previously announced strategic review, we have concluded that continuing with Fubo Gaming and Fubo Sportsbook in this challenging macroeconomic environment would impact our ability to reach our longer term profitability goals. Therefore, we have made the difficult decision to exit the online sports wagering business effective immediately.”

NBC Sports Chicago is hoping that it sees more success than Fubo did, though it is obviously not launching it own sportsbook. But, if the broadcasts prove popular, expect “BetCasts” to spread to more RSNs in the near future.