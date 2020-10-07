NBC Sports Gold’s “Figure Skating Pass” Moving to Peacock Premium

NBC Sports Gold Figure Skating Pass is shifting over to Peacock Premium. Starting on October 23rd, Peacock Premium will be the home of live figure skating content with the ‘Skate America’ ladies’ short program from Las Vegas.

Figure Skating Pass previously cost $59.99 per year, but now will be part of Peacock Premium’s $4.99 per month plan (free for Xfinity X1 and Flex customers), or $49.99 for a full year commitment.

The full library of archived replays that exists on NBC Sports Gold will continue to be accessible to Figure Skating Pass subscribers through the end of the 2020 calendar year.

“We are thrilled to be adding Figure Skating coverage to Peacock as we continue to expand our sports offering on the platform. Fans watching NBC Sports’ presentation of the 2020-21 Figure Skating season can expect world-class coverage as these athletes continue to prepare for competition on the world’s biggest stage,” said Rick Cordella, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer, Peacock.

The following events will now be available to Peacock Premium:

Skate America

Skate Canada International

Cup of China

Internationaux de France

Rostelecom Cup

NHK Trophy

U.S. Figure Skating Championship Series (Senior and Junior)

2021 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships

ISU European Figure Skating Championships 2021

ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 2021

2021 U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships (Senior and Junior)

ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2021

ISU World Synchronized Skating Championships 2021

“This is an exciting move for the sport of figure skating in the United States, especially for our fans who will have even better access to watch their favorite skaters compete at the most prestigious competitions in the World,” said Ramsey Baker, U.S. Figure Skating’s Chief Marketing Officer. “This will increase the reach and exposure that both the sport of figure skating and the World’s best skaters have in reaching a new audience.”

In July, NBC Sports Gold shut down their Premier League Pass service bundled it with Peacock Premium.

NBC Sports Gold previously offered two season plans: Match Day Pass ($39.99) and Premier League Pass ($64.99). Match Day Pass came with live streaming of matches not available on television, while Premier League Pass ($64.99) added the ability to stream all games on-demand.