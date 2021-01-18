NBC Sports Gold’s Speed Skating Pass Shifts to Peacock Premium

NBC Sports continues to shift more of their content that previously lived on NBC Sports Gold to Peacock Premium. Their “Speed Skating Pass”, which had been available on NBC Sports Gold with access to major domestic and international competitions for $19.99 – is now included in Peacock Premium.

Coverage includes 75 hours of live, commercial-free speed skating events, including the World Speed Skating Championships and World Short Track Championships. The first event that aired was this past weekend with the European Speed Skating Championships.

Upcoming Speed-Skating Events on Peacock Premium

World Cup Speed Skating: January 23-24 and January 30-31

European Short Track Speed Skating Championships: January 23-24

World Speed Skating Championships: February 11-14

World Short Track Speed Skating Championships: March 6-7

Peacock Premium is available for $4.99 a month, or at no extra cost to Xfinity subscribers.

Over the past year, Peacock Premium has become the home of most of the content that had been available on NBC Sports Gold. Starting with Premier League Pass last year, which airs all matches that aren’t available on linear television – Peacock Premium has become a destination for live sports.

They have also moved “Figure Skating Pass”, “Supercross and Pro Motocross Pass”, and Rugby Pass to Peacock. This year they will offer coverage of U.S. Open, U.S. Women’s Open and Ryder Cup golf and select Olympics and Paralympics events.