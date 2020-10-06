NBC, Twitter Partner For Olympic Content Through 2022

The pandemic upended the Olympics, but that hasn’t changed original alliances.

NBC Olympics and Twitter will team for Olympic content through February 2022, when the Winter Games are scheduled in Beijing. The Summer Games, in Tokyo, are now scheduled for 2021.

Both will be producing daily original content live from the respective Olympic city.

Plus, a live, 20-minute studio morning program, created by NBC Olympics, can be viewed exclusively on Twitter during both the 2021 and 2022 games.

Twitter users will also be able to vote daily for a live look-in at an event aired as part of NBC’s prime-time coverage. The platform will get some Spanish-language clips, too, since Telemundo is part of NBCU.

Additional coverage includes the countdown to the opening ceremonies and highlights of Olympic team trials. The same reporting will happen in 2022 in Beijing.

“Few events bring to the world together like the Olympics, and we truly anticipate that both the upcoming Summer Games and Winter Games will be massive global celebrations like no other,” said TJ Adeshola, head of sports partnerships at Twitter.

Gary Zenkel, president, NBC Olympics, added: “This agreement also allows us to extend the reach of our Olympic advertisers to those audiences that view the content we have custom-produced for Twitter.”