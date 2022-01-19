NBC Won’t Televise Super Bowl LVI in 4K

In 2022, you will be able to stream the Super Bowl in more places than ever.

Since the game will be broadcast by NBC, you will also be able to watch it on Peacock. In addition, you can stream the game at NBC Sports App, NFL App, Yahoo Sports! App, and on NFL and Verizon-owned properties. Prior to 2019’s game, you needed TV Everywhere credentials to stream the game from connected devices, but you haven’t since.

Unlike the 2020 Super Bowl, which was available in 4K on FOX, for the second year in a row – you won’t be able to stream the Super Bowl in 4K.

NBC Sports confirmed to The Streamable that they won’t be broadcasting the Super Bowl LVI from Los Angeles in 4K. This is a far cry from the 2022 Beijing Olympics, also broadcast by NBC, which has already been confirmed to have some events available in 4K.

Last year, CBS Sports did not stream the game in 4K or HDR. In 2020, Fox added a 4K HDR stream of the Super Bowl for the first time, which was upscaled from a 1080p feed.

NBC’s Mike Tirico will host the primetime Olympics, before flying from Beijing to Los Angeles to host the five-hour Super Bowl LVI Pregame Show on Sunday, Feb. 13.

Last year’s Super Bowl on CBS, saw an average 5.7 million viewers per minute of their streaming broadcast of the Bucs 31-9 win — up 65% year-over-year. Overall, the telecast saw 96.4 million viewers across TV and digital, which was down from the 102.1 million the year prior.