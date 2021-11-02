NBCSN Goes Dark on December 31; NBC Sports Action Will Head to USA Network

We’ve known NBC Sports Network was on borrowed time once NBC lost the NHL rights, but now we know exactly when NBCSN will sunset.

According to Sports Business Journal, NBC Sports Network will officially sunset on December 31 and all NBC-affiliated sports content will shift to USA Network. Most notably, this shift will affect Premier League soccer, NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series racing, IndyCar, the Tour de France, and the Olympics (not that NBC did a stellar job with the Olympics WITH an additional broadcast network…)

NBC Sports execs believe strongly in the move, and even think USA Network will become the top-rated sports and entertainment channel on cable. NBC Sports Programming Exec VP Tom Knapp cited this summer’s Tokyo Games, which positioned USA Network at the top of the cable ratings list throughout the event. According to Knapp, USA Network will also keep its general entertainment programming, too, so fans of Saturday Law & Order: SVU marathons can breathe a sight of relief. “The entertainment viewer will be exposed to these sports properties in ways that they haven’t been before,” Knapp said. “And the sports fan will be exposed to entertainment properties in ways that they haven’t before. We believe that cross-pollination will be good for everybody.”

USA Network is also home to an interesting sports & entertainment entity — the WWE. Like FOX and its crossover promotion of WWE Smackdown with its NFL, MLB, and MLS rights, USA Network will no doubt look to cross-promote Monday Night Raw and NXT on its Premier League and NASCAR broadcasts.

NBC Sports Programming on USA Network in 2022

Atlantic 10 basketball

Horse Racing

IMSA

INDYCAR: Two races

NASCAR: Cup and Xfinity Series races

Olympic sports

Premier League

The R&A – The Open, AIG Women’s Open: Early round and weekend lead-in coverage

The Winter Olympics

Tour de France

USGA – U.S. Open, U.S. Women’s Open: Early round and weekend lead-in coverage

If you’re subscribed to a live TV streaming service and are worried about USA’s availability — fear not. Every service that has NBCSN also has USA Network, so you won’t miss your favorite sports broadcasts with the switch. If you’re looking to cut the cord and want to make sure you have USA Network moving forward, check out your options below.