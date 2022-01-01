NBCSN Shuts Down: Where Can You Stream Premier League and NASCAR?

NBC Sports Network has officially come to an end. The channel which was best known for live coverage of Premier League, Tour de France, NASCAR, and NHL – shut down on December 31, 2021. So where will you be able to stream your favorite sports?

Most of the live sports that you would expect on NBCSN will shift over to USA Network in 2022, with select events made available with Peacock Premium. They will join WWE Raw and WWE NXT, which were already available on USA.

Premier League

NASCAR: Cup and Xfinity Series races

Olympics

Atlantic 10 basketball

Horse Racing

IMSA

INDYCAR: Two races

Tour de France

The R&A – The Open, AIG Women’s Open: Early round and weekend lead-in coverage

USGA – U.S. Open, U.S. Women’s Open: Early round and weekend lead-in coverage

If you’re subscribed to a live TV streaming service and are worried about the availability of USA Network — there is no need. Every service that has NBCSN also has USA Network, so you won’t miss your favorite sports broadcasts with the switch. If you’re looking to cut the cord and want to make sure you have USA Network moving forward, check out your options below.

NBCSN had gone through many name changes since its founding in 1995. When Comcast acquired NBC in 2011, it was rebranded to NBCSN from Versus. Before that, it had been known as OLN (Outdoor Life Network) before becoming Versus in 2006.

In 2011, NBC Sports reached a ten-year extension to their National Hockey League TV contract, but that ended last season with games moving to ESPN and TNT. Their current deal with the Premier League was set to end with the 2021-22 campaign, but NBC just re-upped for six more seasons.