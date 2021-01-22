NBCSN to Shut Down at End of Year, With Premier League and NHL Moving to USA Network

NBC Sports Network is coming to an end. The channel which is best known for live coverage of NHL, Premier League, Tour de France, and NASCAR – is being shut down. Most programming on NBCSN, will shift over to USA Network and Peacock later this year. The channel was acquired by NBC Universal in 2011, which was originally known as Versus (after rebranding from OLN) when it was purchased.

In 2011, NBC Sports reached a ten-year extension to their National Hockey League TV contract, which expires after this season. Their current deal with the Premier League ends after the 2021-22 campaign. If the network was to re-up their deals, that programing would move to USA.

In a memo to staff, NBC Sports Chairman Pete Bevacqua said (full memo below):

“Commencing later this year, USA Network will begin carrying and/or simulcasting certain NBC Sports programming, including NHL Stanley Cup Playoff games and NASCAR races, as part of a larger transition within the Company. At the conclusion of 2021, we have decided that the best strategic next step for our Sports Group and the entire Company is to wind down NBCSN completely, with key elements of NBCSN’s programming moving to USA Network and, in some cases, Peacock for 2022 and beyond.”

It is not a surprise that NBCU would move their sports content to another channel. Outside of live games, there isn’t much other high-profile content on the network. The station airs a selection college football and hockey games, and some shoulder programming around the NHL, NFL, and Premier League.

The Dan Patrick Show used to air daily on the channel, but moved to Peacock in 2020.

By moving live sports to USA Network, it makes the channel more valuable with a combination of scripted, reality, and sports. This is similar to the approach that WarnerMedia has with TNT (NBA) and TBS (MLB).

Full Memo to Staff from NBC Sports Chairman Pete Bevacqua