NBCUniversal Says ‘The Office’ is Performing Better on Peacock Than It Was On Netflix

January 1st was a sad day for a lot of Netflix users as “The Office” left the platform and found a new streaming home on NBCUniversal’s Peacock. “The Office” had long been a huge hit for Netflix as it was consistently the most watched show on the streaming service.

Now, according to NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell, the classic show is pulling even better metrics on Peacock than it was on Netflix.

“We’ve had ‘The Office’ now for almost a month, we’re very pleased with how it’s doing. Our usage among our customers is actually higher than we think the usage was among Netflix customers,” Shell revealed during Comcast’s Q4 2020 earnings call. “More importantly, we’re seeing that people who are watching ‘The Office’ on Peacock are watching lots of our other comedies so it’s really driving ‘Parks and Rec’ and ‘Brooklyn Nine Nine,’ among others.”

Shell also gave some insight on their new partnership with WWE Network. Earlier this week, the company announced Peacock had reached a deal that will bring exclusive streaming rights of WWE Network in the U.S. to the service.

“WWE is a perfect property for us because it allows us [to bring] thousands of hours of programming that were behind a pay wall to the free service on Peacock which will not only enhance the brand of WWE, but we can monetize in advertising. The events that were behind the pay wall, that were pay-per-view, can drive our $4.99 version of Peacock.”

Comcast announced today that Peacock has reached 33 million signups. The number is up from the 26 million sign-ups that NBCUniversal Jeff Shell reported at the 2020 UBS TMT Conference back in December. This quarter’s numbers are also a steady climb from the 22 million sign-ups Comcast reported at the end of Q3.

Peacock will also be home to “Modern Family” come Feb. 3 as NBCUniversal and Disney announced that they have struck a deal that will see the series coming to both Hulu and Peacock.