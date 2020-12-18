NBCUniversal’s CEO Says Premier League and ‘Saved by the Bell’ Reboot Are Top Performers on Peacock

Though NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service did not launch under the greatest circumstances, the streaming service seems to be doing well for itself. In a staff memo obtained by Deadline, NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell revealed viewers are already hooked to some of the streamer’s content.

Premier League coverage, according to Shell, has been the top driver of premium subscriptions and engagement. And though they were only able debut nine originals when the service premiered nationally on July 15, the company has steadily added content over the last few months. Saved by the Bell, which premiered on Nov. 25, has become the most-watched original series, with three out of 10 new users watching it first, Shell reported.

Peacock’s channels have also gotten great reception, with NBC News NOW being the most-watched channel since launch and The Choice, hitting record highs on election day.

As far as their library goes, Shell revealed that Parks & Recreation viewership spiked after the show became exclusive to Peacock in October.

Earlier this week, Peacock announced will be offering the first two seasons of the show on their free tier. Seasons three through nine will be behind their paywall, available to users with Peacock Premium which is $4.99 a month (or free for Xfinity Customers). Those with Peacock Premium Plus will be able to watch the service ad-free.

In addition, the streamer will also include Superfan Episodes that include never-before-seen footage and deleted scenes in extended cuts of the original series, starting with season three and more coming in March.

During the 2020 UBS TMT Conference, earlier this month, Shell revealed that Peacock now has 26 million sign-ups, up from 22 million from the end of Q3. It’s still unclear just how many paying subscribers Peacock has.

In late-September, Peacock reached a deal to come to Roku devices. The service is still not available on Amazon Fire TV devices however.