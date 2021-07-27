NBCU’s International Reality Streamer Hayu Comes to Xbox Gaming Consoles

When you think of NBCUniversal, you might think of Peacock. But, when it comes to international markets they have another streaming service, called hayu, that brings reality TV to streamers. The content library includes 8,000 episodes of reality TV, with franchises such as Below Deck, The Real Housewives, Keeping Up With The Kardashians and Million-Dollar Listing.

While hayu has been available on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android TV, iOS, and Android – the service is coming to its first gaming console, Microsoft’s Xbox.

“This has been an incredible year for hayu with 2021 marking our fifth year of operation in the UK, Ireland, and Australia along with launches in new territories and extended distribution globally through partnerships with affiliates and device manufacturers,” said Hendrik McDermott, Managing Director, hayu. “This exciting partnership with Xbox – hayu’s first console partner – extends our distribution to more devices and makes the service even more accessible. Through Xbox’s industry-leading range of consoles and the Microsoft Store on Xbox, reality fans can enjoy a seamless and convenient viewing experience of the best reality TV – all through one entertainment hub.”

Hayu is available on-demand SVOD hayu in 22 territories including Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the UK.

It debuted in March 2016 in the U.K., Ireland, and Australia and is currently in 27 territories worldwide. European users can now subscribe for €4.99 ($6) per month, with a seven-day free trial. Prices differ in countries without the Euro.