NBCU’s Reality Streamer Hayu Debuts in 11 More Countries

NBCUniversal International has extended its reality shows worldwide.

Its on-demand SVOD hayu is now available in 11 more countries: Spain, Portugal, France, Italy, Switzerland, Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic. In November, hayu launched in Germany and Austria on Amazon Channels.

Hayu is direct to consumers cross-platform: TV, web, tablet and mobile.

The additional reach marks hayu’s fifth anniversary. It debuted in March 2016 in the U.K., Ireland and Australia and is currently in 27 territories worldwide.

The content library includes 8,000 episodes of reality TV, with franchises such as “Below Deck,” “The Real Housewives,” “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” and “Million-Dollar Listing.”

European users can now subscribe for €4.99 ($6) per month, with a seven-day free trial. Prices differ in countries without the Euro.

Hendrik McDermott, managing director, hayu, said: “As the premiere destination for must-watch, world-renowned reality TV content, this multi-territory expansion continues to deliver on our goal of bringing the best reality TV to even more super fans of the genre.”

The last big expansion was Canada and the Benelux countries in Q4 2018, followed by Southeast Asia in October 2019.