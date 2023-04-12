Nearly 66% of Americans Own a 4K TV, but Is There Enough 4K Content to Make It Worthwhile?

Over the last 10 years, one of the major attractions of smart TVs has been their ability to offer 4K resolution. The benefits of a smart TV mean that viewers don’t need to have any additional devices to stream all of their favorite content, and with 4K capability, that means that — theoretically — they should be able to do so in the highest video quality possible. However, as more and more people are looking for 4K content, many have been asking if there is actually enough content created for the impressive resolution to make it a worthwhile feature of on your TV?

At this point, the ability to watch content in 4K is a fairly standard feature for most larger smart TVs, and a new study conducted by Hub Entertainment Research indicated that more than half of TV-owning households in the United States have a TV capable of broadcasting at least 4K quality (4K, Ultra HD, or 8K). However, the availability of 4K content continues to be limited, despite the increasing number of viewers able to watch the higher video quality.

While a few broadcast networks will air select sporting events in 4K — like FOX did with the Super Bowl in February — the vast majority of programming (sports or otherwise) isn’t available in 4K, let alone 8K. Despite that fact, a handful of live TV streaming service, like YouTube TV and Fubo offer 4K add-on packages. One of the key hangups for live TV streamers offering 4K plans is that since they do not actually broadcast any content, they are reliant on their networks and channels to provide 4K feeds to make the extra expense worthwhile.

Perhaps because of the lack of content in the higher video quality, YouTube TV actually lowered the price of its 4K tier last month from $19.99 per month to just $9.99.

FOX and NBC are the leaders in broadcasting sports in 4K thanks to an investment in cameras capable of producing the higher-quality images. However, that is not the only way to create 4K programming. In many cases, the movies available on streaming services in 4K are actually upscaled from previously released versions, often because the technology didn’t exist at the time the title was filmed. While these remastered versions will look better on 4 K-enabled devices, they aren’t the true visual experience one would get from something shot in the higher definition.

A number of streaming services reserve their 4K or better streaming quality for their higher pricing plans. For example, Netflix’s Basic with Ads, Basic, and Standard plans all allow subscribers to stream in HD, but only the Premium tier — which costs $19.99 monthly — provides support for Ultra HD viewing.

The majority of streaming services that do offer 4k charge extra for the privilege and then it’s only particular shows that are available in the resolution. Peacock only offers 4K on select titles and there are about 50 shows and movies on [HBO Max] that offer 4K viewing, primarily many of the big-budget, recent hits like “House of the Dragon” and “The Last of Us.”

In comparison, the majority of Hulu Originals are available in 4K and everything in the higher video quality displays a 4K badge, including popular titles like “American Horry Story” and “The Handmaid’s Tale.” By far, the streaming service with the biggest amount of 4K available titles is Disney+ which includes the “Star Wars” saga, “Pirates of the Caribbean,” and the “Marvel” franchise amongst plenty of others.

So, is there enough 4K content available to make the feature worthwhile for Smart TV owners? Yes, it is, but you often will need to do your research in order to find out what shows, movies, and sporting events will make having 4K worth your while. However, having a TV with 4K capabilities will likely continue to pay off even more in the future. As more viewers gain the ability to watch 4K programming, the more willing content providers will be to invest in that higher quality video.

As Hub said in its study, “While 4K is a standard feature for most larger (50”+) TV sets, increased viewership will begin to drive differentiation of content based on 4K availability.” So, as 4K continues to be something that viewers have access to — and therefore want to take advantage of — it will behoove networks, movie studios, and streaming services to provide that type of content in order to keep their customers happy and engaged.