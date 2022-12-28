Need to Catch Up on ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5? Here’s How to Do it For Free Without Commercials

The midseason finale of “Yellowstone” Season 5 is nearly upon us. The final episode of the first half of the latest installment airs Sunday, Jan. 1, so there’s still time to get caught up if you’re a few episodes (or even a few seasons) behind.

The best way to get caught up on all episodes of “Yellowstone,” including the current season, would be with a subscription to the live TV streaming service Philo. Paramount Network will be offering a marathon of the entire series starting Friday, Dec. 28 at 12 noon ET. New Philo subscribers can get a seven-day free trial, plus unlimited DVR access, so users can record any episodes they want and skip the commercials.

How to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Marathon

When: Starts Friday, Dec. 28 at 12 noon ET, Season 5 starts Sunday, Jan. 1 at 12 noon ET

Paramount Network Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo

Paramount Network is also available via several other live TV streaming services, so you can pick your favorite and catch the “Yellowstone” marathon this weekend! The first four seasons of “Yellowstone” are available to stream on Peacock.

Why Can’t You Watch ‘Yellowstone’ on Paramount+?

Although “Yellowstone” airs on the Paramount Network, on-demand episodes of past seasons of the series cannot currently be found on Paramount+. Those live on Peacock thanks to a licensing agreement, and Seasons 1-4 of the series are currently available there.

Paramount+ subscribers still have access to other series from “Yellowstone” co-creator Taylor Sheridan, including “1883” and “1923,” which are set in the same universe and feature various generations of the ubiquitous Duttons.

1883 December 19, 2021 Follow the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. A stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana.

1923 December 18, 2022 Follow a new generation of the Dutton family during the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.

When Will Season 5 Start Again?

Unfortunately, Paramount has not indicated when the midseason break for “Yellowstone” Season 5 will end. Past seasons of the series have been 10 episodes each, while the current season will be 14 episodes long. Midseason hiatuses typically only last a few weeks, however, so it’s a good bet that new “Yellowstone” episodes will be on their way before the end of January.