Netflix Acquires Finnish Mobile Game Developer, Creator of ‘Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales,’ Next Games

Today, Netflix announced that it has entered into a combination agreement to acquire Next Games. Under the terms of the agreement, Netflix will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of the mobile gaming company. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.

“Next Games has a seasoned management team, strong track record with mobile games based on entertainment franchises, and solid operational capabilities,” said Michael Verdu, Vice President of Games, Netflix. “We are excited for Next Games to join Netflix as a core studio in a strategic region and key talent market, expanding our internal game studio capabilities. While we’re just getting started in games, I am confident that together with Next Games we will be able to build a portfolio of world-class games that will delight our members around the world.”

Next Games develops games based on popular entertainment IP, including “The Walking Dead: Our World,” “The Walking Dead: No Man’s Land,” and “Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales,” a story-driven puzzle role-playing game based on one of Netflix’s most-watched series.

According to Next Games statistics, the game has been played over 70 million times and currently has a 4.4 out of 5 rating in the app store. Also, the company claims that the longest gaming session by a single player was 10.5 hours long.

“We have had an unwavering focus to execute on our vision: to become the partner of choice for global entertainment businesses and craft authentic and long-lasting interactive entertainment based on the world’s most beloved franchises,” said Teemu Huuhtanen, Chief Executive Officer of Next Games. “Joining forces with the world’s largest streaming service, Netflix presents an opportunity for a logical and exciting continuation of our strategy to craft interactive experiences for the world to enjoy … This is a unique opportunity to level up the studio on all fronts and continue on our mission together.”

This new partnership alines with Netflix’s strategy to develop more IP-focused gaming titles for a multitude of strategic reasons. So who knows what these two companies could be stirring up for future gamers?

About Next Games

Founded in 2013 and led by Teemu Huuhtanen, Next Games creates and operates engaging mobile games specializing in entertainment franchises, such as movies, TV series, or books. They are the developers of the The Walking Dead games that redefine the way franchise entertainment transforms into highly engaging mobile games. Next Games works on multiple new games based on beloved global IPs.