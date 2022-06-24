Netflix Adds Hit Roguelike ‘Into the Breach’ to Increasingly Impressive Mobile Gaming Library

Netflix continues to make headway in the mobile gaming market with the addition of the acclaimed strategy roguelike game “Into the Breach” to their growing library. Developer Subset Games announced the news via Twitter alongside the release of the game’s free Advanced Edition update on Thursday, June 23. The game is now available to play on mobile devices through the Netflix app.

The mobile version of “Into the Breach” expands on the initial game with its advanced edition content, including additional units, new powers, and an expanded score. The original PC version currently holds a 90% on Metacritic, and the update promises even more amazing content for iOS and Android users. Current owners of the game receive the advanced edition free of charge.

Since late 2021, Netflix has been pushing into the gaming space with initial launches in Europe, and having since made gaming a “top-level priority.” Existing properties have always been a win for Netflix, and the streamer has been taking advantage of its series’ popularity by releasing mobile offerings featuring original IP. The streaming giant acquired Next Games, the studio responsible for creating “Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales”, in March.

Earlier this month, the company announced it was planning 12 new titles for the service, some directly tied to its existing properties such as “The Queen's Gambit” and “Shadow and Bone.” Netflix also announced a gaming/animated mashup of the popular card game “Exploding Kittens,” a unique deal that may create the foundation for similar projects in the future.

While Netflix has made a concerted investment in gaming, other streaming services — such as Disney+ — may be hamstrung by current deals with other gaming companies, preventing them from bringing mobile games to their existing platforms. With no other streamer making moves into the gaming sphere, Netflix is creating quite a niche for itself as the go-to service for consumers looking to interact with their favorite IP in a more personal way.

Watch the ‘Into the Breach’ Advanced Edition Trailer