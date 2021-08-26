 Skip to Content
Stranger Things Netflix

Netflix Allows Fans in Poland to Test Two ‘Stranger Things’ Mobile Games

Jeff Kotuby

The Netflix gaming era has officially begun — at least in Poland, anyway.

Netflix has announced that Android users in Poland can test two games set in the Stranger Things universe — Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3. These mark Netflix’s first official forays into the mobile gaming space.

The games themselves look to be retro-inspired, top-down action beat-em-up titles set in the Stranger Things universe. Netflix said last month that their games wouldn’t be much more than your traditional mobile game flair, but now we get our first look at what Netflix can offer.

During the company’s Q2 2021 investor’s call, Netflix brass announced they would start making gaming titles, with an initial focus on games for mobile devices.

“We view gaming as another new content category for us, similar to our expansion into original films, animation, and unscripted TV,” the company said in its 2021 2Q shareholder letter.

“We think mobile is a great platform for games,” said Greg Peters, CPO and COO of Netflix. “The vast majority of our members have phones that are capable of great gameplay experiences. We see all of the devices we currently serve as candidates for some kind of game experience.”

Netflix’s plan to attack the mobile games industry comes with two benefits that other mobile game developers can’t manage — its IPs and its ad-free experience. Mobile games in 2021 are a cesspool of misleading ads and rip-offs, often using licensed content illegally. Netflix’s games can offer an escape from that while giving fans the ability a unique experience, such as the ability to interact with the Stranger Things universe, among others. It remains to be seen when the games will come state-side, but if this initial experiment goes well, we could see them sooner rather than later.

Stranger Things

July 15, 2016

When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces, and one strange little girl.

