Netflix and Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners Joining Forces To Make New Feature Films

Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners and Netflix have teamed up on a partnership that will see several new feature films each year, the two announced in a statement on Monday.

“At Amblin, storytelling will forever be at the center of everything we do, and from the minute Ted (Sarandos) and I started discussing a partnership, it was abundantly clear that we had an amazing opportunity to tell new stories together and reach audiences in new ways,” Spielberg said in the statement. “This new avenue for our films, alongside the stories we continue to tell with our longtime family at Universal and our other partners, will be incredibly fulfilling for me personally since we get to embark on it together with Ted, and I can’t wait to get started with him, Scott, and the entire Netflix team.”

Netflix had previously signaled that it was ready to jump into the big leagues when it comes to creating content of its own, spending $465 million to acquire the right to create at least two sequels to the comedic 2019 mystery film Knives Out, from Last Jedi director Rian Johnson.

“Steven is a creative visionary and leader and, like so many others around the world, my growing up was shaped by his memorable characters and stories that have been enduring, inspiring and awakening,” said Netflix CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos. “We cannot wait to get to work with the Amblin team and we are honored and thrilled to be part of this chapter of Steven’s cinematic history.”

Prior to this deal, the streaming giant has already made big-figure content creation deals with television producers Shonda Rhimes, Ryan Murphy, and Kenya Barris — masterminds behind such television blockbusters as Gray’s Anatomy, Pose, and black-ish. Rhimes has already produced one season of the hit series Bridgerton for Netflix, with the promise of more content on the way.

Amblin’s recent record of critical and box office hits include Oscar winners Green Book and 1917.

The two companies recently worked together on the Oscar-nominated The Trial of the Chicago 7, and are currently working together on the Leonard Bernstein film, Maestro, which is currently in pre-production.

